BELL COUNTY — Retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lawrence Rivenburg was heading to a chow hall to get some coffee when a massive explosion blew him 40 feet through the air during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.
A former helicopter pilot now serving as commander of Killeen’s Disabled American Veterans W. R. Hold Chapter 147, Rivenburg was slammed up against a nearby Humvee and nearly separated from his right arm.
“We had just landed the helicopter, tied it down, and were heading across the tarmac to go get coffee and stuff in the chow hall, which was open 24 hours,” he said, recently. “At that time, they were set up in tent cities. A Scud missile came in and blew the chow hall up.
“It blew me back up against the front, right-side tire of a Hummer. My lieutenant was dead over here on the ground. Our crew chief was rolling around on the other side of me. My right arm was actually on the left side of my body. It was still attached, but it was totally torn out of the socket and put on the left side of my body. I could look over and see my right hand and my left hand on the same side.
“It didn’t hurt, believe it or not. The doctor/major come up to me and he goes, ‘This is gonna hurt,’ and that’s all I remember. Next thing I knew, I was on a ship offshore, then they got me from the ship to shore, and then they took me to Germany on an airplane. They sent me to Germany to get it put back where it was supposed to be. I fought like tooth and nail after that to stay in. They said, OK, if you pass the PT test — back then, you had to be able to pass a PT test — so I passed and they kept me in.”
Rivenburg was born in the Catskills area of New York, and grew up in a family of five boys and two girls. His dad was a major in the Marine Corps who served 25 years and was a combat veteran of Korea and Vietnam.
Growing up in a military family, Rivenburg moved around some but eventually the family came back to New York.
“We moved around a little bit — I think it was about four times — until my mom got tired of moving,” he said. “We actually wound up staying in upstate New York, a town called Caro, up by Albany.”
Rivenburg later went to live with his aunt and uncle in Vermont, where he graduated from high school in 1976, then headed off to Marine Corps basic training at Parris Island, N.C. That was a long time ago but he remembers it well.
“I’ll never forget it,” he said. “I was going to join the Army, but they wouldn’t take me. I had two brothers who were already in the Army, so they wouldn’t take me.
“So I get off the plane (and) we were told to get on the bus. We got on the bus and when we hit the base, the drill instructor came out and said, ‘Everybody get off the bus! Get off the bus! What’re you doin’? Don’t look at me! Get off this bus and line up!’
“This was right after Vietnam stopped, so everybody was still in that mode.”
Rivenburg spent four years in the Marines, transferred to the Army for eight years, then went back into the Marines for 16 years and retired in 2005.
“They (Marine Corps) wouldn’t promote me anymore, so I got out and went into the Army,” he said. “The day I left to join the Army, they promoted me to E-5 (sergeant) and sent me to Warrant Officer (Candidate) School, because that’s what I requested.
“I got promoted again and wound up being a (helicopter) pilot. I flew Hueys, Chinooks, Cobras, and finally ended up flying Blackhawks.
“It worked out pretty good. I enjoyed it. I really had fun.”
When he left the service, Rivenburg worked a series of jobs and wound up with a second career with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
“I went to work for three or four different places,” he said. “First, I went to work for the Temple Daily Telegram. I was a circulation manager. Then I went to work for Cen-Tex Rental Center there in Temple for a while. Then I went over to E R Carpenter and worked for them for a few years. Then I said the hell with this, and I became a state cop. Did that for 22 years and eight months.
“I was in internal affairs for the Department of Criminal Justice. I worked a lot in the prison system and other things. I was all over the state of Texas.”
Now, the father of one who lives just outside of Belton and has been married to wife, Patricia, since 1983, is fully retired, but says his position with the DAV keeps him plenty busy.
“It’s pretty much a full-time job,” he said. “You just don’t get paid for it.
“We have 1,532 members. Getting them to show up is another story. We have a lot of things going on. If you want to be a member or just volunteer, you can come on down, hang out, have a cup of coffee with the vets. We have dinner and a movie on Friday nights. It’s free (and) you’re welcome to come and join us. This past Friday night, we had roast beef, potatoes, carrots and onions. A real good dinner. We watch all kind of movies. Last week, we had that new movie, ‘Puss in Boots.’ We’ve had “Jarhead,’ and the ‘Green Zone,’ but we might wind up watching ‘Minions’ or something like that. We try to mix ‘em up. A lot of people don’t want to watch war movies.
“We have a PTSD class every Wednesday night. We have breakfast once a month now. This month, we had pancakes, biscuits and gravy — S.O.S. — all kinds of cereal, oatmeal, grits. One month, we might have bacon and eggs and stuff. We play cornhole (and) we have card games set up for veterans. We’re getting ready to do a yard sale on the 31st of this month.
“One thing I’d say about being a member of DAV is, why not? You don’t want to stay home and do nothing the rest of your life. You want to have some kind of friendship, meet other people who have been through some of the same things you’ve been through. Tell stories ... just have a good time.”
Looking back at his military career that included deployments to Grenada, Panama, Desert Storm/Desert Shield, and back to the Middle East in 2001, when he was wounded again by shrapnel when the Humvee he was riding in got hit by an IED (improvised explosive device), Rivenburg says he “loved every minute of it.”
“My time in the service was great. I would do it again, if I had to.”
