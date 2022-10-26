KILLEEN — In a time when homelessness abounds, a total of 34 homeless veterans, and 16 children, received support from a Copperas Cove-base nonprofit organization in Killeen.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, homelessness among veterans dropped by 10% in 2020-2021.
On a single night in 2021, 15,763 people under the age of 25 experienced sheltered homelessness on their own as “unaccompanied youth,” HUD reported in February.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas held its ninth annual Fall Stand Down and Homeless Triage last weekend at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
During the event, attendees received a variety of things, including new clothes, a sleeping bag and blanket, a free meal, social and health services and a new haircut.
“They’ve been really happy to get all of the services,” said Joann Courtland, a city councilwoman in Copperas Cove and founder of Operation Stand Down Central Texas. “We’ve had dentists at DEN-TAC, they’ve been doing oral care — cancer screenings and hygiene checks.
“We have an ear, nose and throat doctor that’s been doing head and throat cancer screenings, Central Texas Support Services doing HIV and STD testing.”
Courtland founded Operation Stand Down Central Texas with her mother in 2014.
A disabled veteran herself, and former Army warrant officer pilot, Courtland has said in the past the idea for starting the nonprofit in the local area came after volunteering for a large Operation Stand Down event while she and her husband were stationed at Redstone Arsenal, Ala., in 2009.
Though not a veteran, Maurice Wilson, a homeless man residing in Killeen, said he was grateful for the support he received from the triage.
“It’s the best feeling in the world to be full, too, man. Golly,” he said as he ate food provided by the Central Texas College culinary school. “I finally got some way to get my medicine and stuff, so I think I’m going to be OK.”
The 41-year-old has been homeless for a couple years after divorcing his ex-wife, who gained custody of their children.
In total, 263 individuals (192 adults and 71 kids) received assistance at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center last weekend.
Next year, due to availability at the Civic and Conference Center, the two events will be at different times than normal. The spring homeless triage will be March 4, 2023, and the next fall triage will be Sept. 9, 2023, Courtland explained.
