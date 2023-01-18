TEMPLE — Pennsylvania native Owen Lavely was a member of the famed 101st Airborne and 82nd Airborne divisions during a 20-year military career that spanned both the Korean and Vietnam wars, but he never once jumped out of an airplane.
“No, I’m not that dumb,” the 90-year-old former Copperas Cove resident who now makes his home in Temple, said, grinning. “Some fellow was supposed to be fixing to retire, and when he jumped out of the helicopter or whatever it was, he got that cord (wrapped) around his neck, and it hung him. That changed my mind.
“I came close one time, though. They had a party for the guys that got promoted or something, and they wanted me to sign up and be airborne. I was half-drunk and I was ready to do it, but I got to thinking about it and said, no. I stayed on the ground … drove a big truck, a 5-ton truck. I waited and when they (paratroopers) jumped, I went and picked them up and took them back to the company.”
Lavely was born and raised in Johnstown, Pa., and got drafted into the U.S. Army in 1951. He went to basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and was soon on his way to Korea, an often-brutal clash between North Korea and South Korea that lasted from 1950 to 1953.
He spent two years in the infantry there but did not see direct combat.
“The closest I got to a fight was fighting all the women off,” he said, smiling. “See, I had never been nowhere until I got drafted into the Army. I was at home, going to school, things like that. After I got drafted, I found out things that I’d never known before. The more time I spent in the Army, the more stuff I learned.
“The only problem I ever had (in Korea) really at that time was, I was on guard duty and I fell asleep by the fence,” Lavely said.
“These guys who were out on a patrol came back and I’m laying there against the fence, and all these guys came around me and scared the devil out of me. I thought they were North Korean. This one guy said, ‘Stay awake.’ From that time on, I never fell asleep again.”
Lavely left the Army after he got back from Korea, went home to Pennsylvania, served in the Army Reserve and then joined the National Guard while working in the local steel mills. A few years later, he decided to re-join the military.
“When I got out in ’53, I had to be in the Army Reserve for three years. But then I joined the National Guard. I worked in a steel mill but I got tired of being laid off and being on strike all the time, so I decided to go back in the Army. That was in November of ’62.
“After basic, they sent me on out to California and on to Vietnam. Part of it was with the infantry, and I also got into an aviation (maintenance) outfit. We worked on (Huey) helicopters, and later on, I started working as a crew chief. When you weren’t working in the hangar — if they got too many people in there, and they had something else for you to do — you’d do some of these other jobs, like they might need somebody to drive a truck to go deliver something, or pick up parts or something.
“I was never out in the jungle. The closest I come to fighting over there was flying in helicopters, with a machine gun, with the door open. They’re shooting at you and you’re shooting back. Door gunner, they called it.”
When he got home from Vietnam, Lavely went to school at Fort Eustis, Va., and became a tank inspector. He also did some work in the records department. He spent some time in Germany, attended another school at Fort Eustis and came to Fort Hood in 1972.
“Everywhere I was at was in the south — South Korea, South Vietnam, south Germany,” Lavely said, with a smile.
In January 1981, Lavely retired from the service as an E-6, staff sergeant. He went to school at Central Texas College in Killeen and worked nights at a Fina gas station in Copperas Cove. He remembers one night in particular during that time.
“I got robbed (at knifepoint),” he said. “This guy come in to get gas, and he came back to the office where I was at. All he got was whatever was in the cash drawer. He didn’t get nothing out of the damn safe.
“I was so damn scared. Somebody from the Texas Rangers came and asked me all these questions about what happened.”
Lavely also worked at a laundromat for a time and as a custodian for the Veterans Administration. He was president of the local chapter of AARP (American Association of Retired Persons), volunteered at nursing homes and various veterans’ groups, including the DAV (Disabled American Veterans), the American Legion and the local VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) post, which he joined in 1972 and served as sergeant-at-arms and chaplain.
He also is a life member of the Military Order of the Cootie.
The father of five, grandfather of nine, great-grandfather of 25, and great-great-grandfather of eight has understandably slowed down a bit in recent years, and has had a little trouble lately with his hearing, but remains fairly self-sufficient.
His stepson, Daniel Brock, a U.S. Air Force veteran, lives with him now to help out, but Lavely still pays his own bills, cooks meals, drives short distances now and then, and gets around on his own, sometimes with a walker. He was married for 44 years to Brock’s mother, Helen, a longtime Copperas Cove resident who died in 2018.
Daniel looks on with great pride as the man he calls “Dad” talks about his life in and out of the military. When they first met, though, their relationship took a little time to develop.
“I wasn’t happy about it,” Daniel said. “I was hoping my dad and mom would get back together. I was 14 years old, and I didn’t want my parents getting divorced. But I saw how he treated my mom, and he treated us kids like we were his own. I’m closer to him than my biological father.
“My mom never served in the military, but you could say she served our country by supporting and keeping the kids and home while two different military veterans went to serve in three different countries, in Korea, Vietnam and Germany. She was also very active as a VFW women’s auxiliary member and in the American Legion for over 30 years in Cove and got many awards and certificates.”
Looking back at his life and his time in the Army, Lavely says he most likely would do it all over again.
Some specific dates and times and events are difficult to recall anymore, but he is still fond of the military and enjoys reminiscing about those years, and one of his favorite things to do is go visit friends at the American Legion in Temple and join in breakfasts and other meals there.
“I’d probably do it all again,” he said. “Probably would. When I got retired, I still belonged to the Army until I was 65 years old, see? I had what they called ‘back pocket orders.’ If something happened, they could take me back into the Army.
“Right now, I don’t do much of anything. Go out to a restaurant sometimes. We went to a party over at the American Legion,” he sadi.
“I have a lot of good friends over there. Some people think I don’t know what’s going on, but I do. Even though I’m 90 years old, I remember all this stuff that happened 60 years ago. I still have a damn good mind to remember everything.”
