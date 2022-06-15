BELL COUNTY — It has been nearly six decades now, but retired U.S. Army Maj. Jasper “Gene” Hunter clearly remembers his first time in combat in the jungles of Vietnam.
“The first operation I went out on, we got into a heavy firefight with a Viet Cong platoon,” the 83-year-old Arkansas native said. “There was just bullets flying everywhere.
“I remember very clearly hugging that ground. I didn’t think I could get any closer to that ground, and bullets were kicking up dirt right next to my face. Knocking bark off a palm tree right in front of my face … we’re talking five or six inches away.
“After it was over, I kinda felt like, ‘Well, if I lived through that one, I can live through the rest of ‘em.’”
Hunter, who lives in southwest Bell County near Florence, about 20 miles south of Killeen, was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and the family lived on the campus of Arkansas State University, where his dad did plumbing and electrical work for 46 years.
He went to school on the university campus through seventh grade, then transferred to nearby Nettleton, where he graduated high school in 1956. When he turned 18, Hunter joined the National Guard and also enrolled at Arkansas State, where he was a member of the ROTC program. He finished college in 1960, was commissioned a second lieutenant in infantry and went straight into the Army.
“I decided I was going to be a soldier back when I was just a young kid,” Hunter said. “I grew up on that campus, and during World War II — when I was in grade school — they had military aviator training there, so we had a lot of soldiers there.
“Every morning when I would walk to school, the soldiers were housed in a dorm and they would fall out into the street for formation. I would see them coming and going all the time, and I thought, ‘Boy, I like the looks of that.’”
During that same time, Hunter remembers there being a WWII German prisoner of war camp near the university — 425,000 German prisoners of war were held in the U.S. in nearly 700 camps — where his dad worked with prisoners. Young Hunter never went inside the camp but heard stories about it.
“The German prisoners of war were treated very well. My dad said they ate better than most of the population did. They never had any problems with the prisoners of war. They were happy to be where they were because they weren’t starving to death (or) being shot at in Germany. Once in a while, he said, a couple of them would skip out of camp on a Saturday night and go into town for a beer or something; then they’d come back to the prison.
“Later on, after it was no longer a prisoner of war camp, a friend of mine and his family lived at the camp. When I was 13 years old, I worked as a carpenter helper during the summer for the previous chancellor of the university, and we tore down the old barracks and used the wood to build a house with. My granddad worked with the crew, so I got to work with him.”
In the National Guard, Hunter served in an anti-aircraft artillery battalion as a gunner on an M16 half-track, a vehicle with rubber wheels on the front, tracks on the back, and four mounted 50-caliber machine guns. He went from E-1 (private) to E-7 (sergeant first class) in four years, one of his prouder accomplishments, but also paid a price.
“That was the first step in turning my hearing into absolute hell,” he said, with a laugh. “Then my first job in the Army, I was a lieutenant platoon leader for a 106 (mm) recoilless rifle platoon, which was the second thing that ran my hearing into the ground.”
After he went active-duty, Hunter attended Basic Infantry Officer training and Airborne School at Fort Benning, Ga. Then it was on to Fort Carson, Colo, where he trained soldiers in the Advanced Infantry Training Company and was later assigned to the 5th Infantry Division (Mechanized). He was stationed in Hawaii after that, and then it was on to Vietnam in 1966 to serve as an advisor to the Vietnamese army.
“I liked working with the Vietnamese,” he said. “The ones I worked with were all good soldiers, I thought. We did all kinds of tasks — that was the thing I liked about it. We generally did about two combat missions a week, and then the rest of the time we did training; nation-building tasks. I took volunteer doctors from the U.S. down into Viet Cong-controlled areas to treat civilians down in those areas.
“I also worked with the Catholic Relief Services. I’m not Catholic, but I donate money to the Catholic Relief Services today because of what I saw they were doing. We’d get big truckloads of wheat, oil, and things, and I’d get a platoon of men and we’d escort those down into Viet Cong-controlled areas to distribute to the population. We built schools; built roads … did all kinds of things.”
Hunter served two tours in Vietnam (1966-67 and 1970-71) and was in plenty of nasty firefights, but never injured or wounded.
Along with that first combat mission, he remembers another close call.
“I spent most of my time in the rice paddies. We’d generally stop off into the rice paddies about seven o’clock in the morning and one time we stepped off and we were in mud up to our ankles, and water up to our crotch, the whole way.
“Then we got to a big canal where we didn’t have any kind of bridge to go across, so we’d just go down through the water. Our rifles were up over our heads, and part of the time our heads were underwater. We just marched until we marched out of it. Helped each other; pushing and pulling each other along until we got out of that canal.
“A little further down, we got into another canal, and we turned along that to go down the trail, and about that time, a Viet Cong patrol opened up on us. A Vietnamese sergeant was right in front of me, and a bullet hit him right underneath his nose. If he hadn’t been standing there, it would have hit me.
“I always felt like I was very lucky. I felt like the good Lord was watching out for me. I tried to be careful. I was always trying to be aware of what I was doing and where I was walking.
“You had to keep your mind off your family. You’d walk along a trail and it would be kind of boring, and you start thinking of home and your family, and you had to remind yourself to come back to where you are and watch where you’re stepping. The Viet Cong would put booby traps under leaves and in the dirt, and if you stepped on one of those things, it would blow up your lower body.”
The most dangerous times for soldiers in Vietnam was always said to be the first month in-country and the last month before going home. Some could handle the stress of combat, and some could not.
“We had an artillery lieutenant, and he kept begging me to take him out on an operation,” Hunter said. “I told him, ‘You know, most of these combat operations are just a walk in the woods.’
“He said, ‘I don’t care. I want to go out on one.’
“So I took him out, and we got into a firefight. After it was finished and the Viet Cong took off, we were standing underneath the trees, and all of a sudden, I hear this ‘Whoosh, whoosh, whoosh.’ It was artillery hitting close to us, and fragments were flying through the trees above us.
“The soldier standing to the right of me got a fragment in his left arm, and the soldier standing to the left of me got a fragment in his right leg. It bracketed me by about a foot on each side. That lieutenant pulled out his cigarettes and he said, ‘Is it OK if I smoke?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I think they know we’re here now.’
“He was standing there with that cigarette shaking in his hands. He never asked me to go out again.
“I remember we had one infantry guy that came in and they had me take him out to break him in, and we got out there and got into a firefight, and he just lost it. He was on the radio just babbling and wouldn’t shut up. We got back in and the colonel says, ‘Uh, he can’t go out anymore.’ I said, ‘I agree.’”
Hunter retired from the military in 1977 with a total of 21 and a half years service, including his time in the Guard. He was at Fort Hood three different times, including ROTC summer camp in 1959, a 1971-73 stint with the now-deactivated 2nd Armored Division, and at III Corps Headquarters from 1976-77.
He and wife, Pat, have been married for 63 years, and they have two children, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Back in April, Hunter was one of three area veterans selected to participate in the national Honor Flight program that gives vets from World War II, Korea, and Vietnam the chance to spend a day being celebrated during visits to various war memorials, including those in Washington, D.C.
The Vietnam era was a tough time to be a soldier, Hunter says, and the Honor Flight helped heal some of those old, but sometimes still painful, scars.
“It was very sad during that time period. When I came back to Travis Air Force Base from Vietnam, there were protestors marching around in front of the gate, holding signs (and) calling us baby killers and everything else. You think, ‘Hey, I’m fighting for my country. Why in the world do people treat us this way?’
“The Honor Flight was just amazing. My buddies, Bob Gordon and Ray Arrington, they were crying from the start, but even when we got to the (Vietnam Memorial) wall — I’ve got five friends on the wall — I held it together. Then when they did the mail call on the airplane, I couldn’t hold it together anymore.
“They had quietly gotten ahold of family members and friends and had them write letters of support to each one of us, and they put them in envelopes and brought them on the airplane home. They told us about how they realized that for soldiers overseas, the most important thing to them is mail call, so on and so forth.
“Everybody on that airplane was bawling like babies.”
After the Army, he and Pat sold real estate for seven years, and then started Hunter Rentals and Property Management in Killeen, along with Hunter Construction and a garage door company.
Now, Hunter describes himself as “somewhat retired,” still managing rental properties, taking care of a 300-acre ranch with Brangus cattle, and serving as a board chairman at Central Christian Church.
He looks back on his military career as “the greatest life ever,” and says he likes keeping busy and doesn’t mind too much getting older.
“I’ve got so much stuff going on, I don’t have enough time to do everything. Sixty-seven high school classmates have already passed away, so, you know, it’s good to be in the top 40 percent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.