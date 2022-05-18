KILLEEN — The 1st Cavalry Division Horse Detatchment from Fort Hood will open the 75th Annual Killeen Rodeo just after 7 p.m. Thursday, with Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, 1st Cavalry Division commander, in the saddle. The crowd will be treated to a demonstration of skills dedicated to “preserve and maintain the standards of drill and traditions of the U.S. Cavalry during the 1800’s.” Staff Sgt. Kiari Mhoon, also of the 1st Cavalry Division, will sing the national anthem at the rodeo grounds at Killeen Civic and Convention Center on South W.S. Young Drive.
Renowned Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo announcer Mike Mathis will take the mic during the three-night event. Dubbed, “the voice of Texas rodeo” by the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, Mathis has been highly praised and highly demanded. He has announced for the Professional Bull Riders World Finals nine times, the National Finals Steer Roping four times, the Texas Circuit Finals 20 times, the Ram National Finals twice, and once for the Wrangler National Finals. Although he announces and travels throughout the nation, Mathis still announces in Kansas where it all began, at his hometown rodeo every year.
Another Texas Hall of Fame inductee, Sammy Andrews, is a legend in the sport of rodeo, according to Western Living Journal. He and his famous bucking bull world champion Bodacious share the coveted honor of being inducted into the elite organization reserved for rodeo’s very best. Andrews and son James, who manages the breeding program, takes pride in producing and raising some of the rankest bucking bulls in rodeo history, along with many superior bucking horses.
The PRCA rodeo events start promptly at 8 p.m. each evening and include world and national champions from barrel racing, steer-wrestling, bull-riding and roping events.
Entertainment — and dangerous moves — will be provided by Johnny “Backflip” Dudley, and according to his Facebook page he said, “24 years ago I put clown makeup on my face for the first time, it was at a rodeo on base when I was in the U.S. Marines. It’s where I found something that I loved and something that I was actually good at. I felt on top of the world when I won the 2019 Coors Man-in-the-can award and then at the bottom when the pandemic took rodeo away.” Crowds love “Backflip,” who will entertain young and old. The bull-fighting team of Clint Lott and Blake Miller will shine all three nights as these local men take on the bucking best. Lott, who is from Waco and learned the craft of bullfighting from the man who he’ll work beside. Miller is from Troy, but now lives in Belton.
Many World PRCA competitors and rodeo athletes from across the nation will compete in events like bull riding.
Because it’s “Military Appreciation Night,” tickets are free to all active, guard, reserves and dependents with military identification at the gate.
Anyone may purchase advance tickets at $13 for adults and $8 for children. Advance tickets may be purchased at Killeen Civic and Conference Center, First National Bank Texas, Fort Hood National Bank, Cavender’s and at Nyle Maxwell Killeen, the event’s biggest sponsor. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children under six will be admitted free.
Friday Night is “City of Killeen Employee Night” with free entry to any person with a valid employee badge. Friday’s pre-show event should prove to be an hilarious “Calf Scramble” event with local TV and radio personalities as contestants, who should get the laughter and fun started in a big way.
Saturday, the final night of the rodeo, will honor faculty and staff from local and surrounding schools on “Educators Night.” Entry will be free for any school employee with a valid employee ID. Saturday, the pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a “Stick Horse Competition” for the young ‘uns. Kids nine years of age and younger may compete with their own “stick horse” or one will be provided to them, as long as supplies last.
For a free ticket to the rodeo, guests may bring four cans of food per person to Nyle Maxwell Killeen or to the rodeo gate in exchange for a ticket. Food will be donated to a local food pantry for distribution.
In a post on the 1st Cav. Div. Horse Detatchment Facebook page invites everyone to come out.
“It’s gonna be a great show. The troopers have been riding their butts off and want to show out for you.”
