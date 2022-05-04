ROUND ROCK — Tube slides, bodyboarding, lazy river floats, waterfalls, water basketball, a grotto swim-up bar and the pulse-pounding Screaming Hyena are among the attractions at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, billed as one of the world’s largest indoor water parks.
Located 50 minutes south of Killeen-Fort Hood, just off Interstate 35, across from the Dell Diamond ballpark, this action-packed facility is described as a “full-service vacation destination including meeting and convention facilities that combine America’s largest indoor water park with the magic of Africa.”
Along with the 223,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor water park, there is a 975-room hotel resort, five restaurants, a 200,000-square-foot convention center, 10,000 square feet of retail space, outdoor amphitheater, and a spa.
For the youngsters and the young-at-heart, a state-of-the-art arcade features an assortment of 250 video games (including virtual reality), mini bowling, Blacklight Mini Golf and the XD Dark Ride.
There are also two themed escape rooms: one a deep space adventure and the other drops players into the middle of the Old West.
Escape From Planet Obscura features a ride to an alien planet, where travelers try to repair their damaged spacecraft and activate the launch sequence before being stranded in space forever. Lift Yer Loot transports players to an old western town with the goal of pulling off a daring bank robbery. With Jesse James in charge of the gang, the challenge is to break into the vault and get the loot before the sheriff arrives.
Work up an appetite or get a little thirsty after all that action and head on over to the B-Lux Grill & Bar, where handmade burgers, fries, and shakes are on the menu and sports are on TV. Cincos Niños is a Mexican food and tequila bar. Double Cut Steakhouse offers grilled steak, seafood, chops, chicken, and vegetables, while Sortino’s Italian Kitchen serves fine Italian dishes. Spa Kalahari and Salon offers a variety of soothing services including massage, skin care, nail care, hair care, dry sauna, chromotherapy steam room, Halotherapy Salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar and lounge space.
Get in a good workout free of charge at Kalahari Fitness and Training with free weights, free motion machines, medicine balls, BOSUs, resistance tubes and more. Certified personal trainers are available by appointment.
For details and information on prices and reservations, go to www.kalahariresorts.com/texas/
While you are in town, head on over to Round Rock Premium Outlets, a popular central Texas shopping destination with more than 100 name-brand outlet stores including Adidas, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Banana Republic, Duluth Trading Company, Calvin Klein, Disney, Fossil, Kate Spade New York, Nike, Kay Jewelers, Levis, Puma, Reebok, rue 21, Skechers, Texas Gift Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Victoria’s Secret, Wilsons Leather and Zale’s, just to name a few.
If all that walking around and shopping stirs up an appetite, never fear. There are an even dozen places at the outlet to grab some grub, including:
Auntie Anne’s Pretzels; Church’s Chicken; Doc Popcorn/Dippin’ Dots; Famous Wok; Great American Cookies; High Stks American Eats; N2 Cream Co; Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory; Santiago’s Tex-Mex & Cantina; Starbucks Coffee; Totally Tea; Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen.
For more information, go to www.premiumoutlets.com.
Also in Round Rock, named for a large anvil-shaped rock in the middle of Brushy Creek that marked a low-water crossing for wagons, horses and cattle during the 1800s, the start of a new baseball season marks the return to Dell Diamond of the Express minor league team, an affiliate of the Texas Rangers.
The team is home through May 15 and then hits the road for a few days, coming back for a May 20-22 homestand. The regular season continues through September.
Named for former Houston Astros and Texas Rangers Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, who was called “The Ryan Express,” the team is owned by Ryan, his son, Reid, and Don Sanders as part of Ryan Sanders Baseball.
For a complete schedule of this year’s games and ticket information, go to tickets-center.com.
