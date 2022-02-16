Ah, yes, Valentine’s Day, a 24-hour period set aside each year to celebrate love and to honor that special person who makes life complete.
Beautiful bouquet of fresh flowers, box of candy, a candlelit dinner, dancing, men pawing desperately last-minute through the picked-over greeting cards section at Walmart …
You know, by the way, Valentine’s was Monday, right?
Uh-oh.
Never fear; never fear. If this important holiday slipped your mind — or if things just did not turn out quite right — all is not lost.
It is never too late.
Here are some romantic ideas from datebox.com sure to bring a smile to someone’s face not just on Valentine’s Day, but any other day of the year. But first, a little history.
Also known as Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, this holiday celebrated each year on Feb. 14 originated as a Christian feast day honoring one or two early Christian martyrs. Over the years, it has become a celebration of romance and love in many parts of the world.
Now, here are some of those ideas:
The classic date: Dinner and a show. Take your partner out for a nice meal and a movie. Let them pick where to go and what to see.
Alone time: Set aside a one-on-one hour each night and spend it talking. Talk about how the day went; something funny or unusual that happened; tell a new joke you heard. Here are some great conversation starters to help move things along:
Which actor or actress would play you in a movie about your life?
Who would play your love interest (a.k.a. me)?
If you had to go a week without your phone, what would you miss the most about it?
What was your first impression of me? Did you ever dislike me?
If you woke up tomorrow as the opposite sex, what would be the top three things you would do?
What do you think is your best physical feature?
What do you think is my best physical feature?
If you could be on any reality TV show, which one would it be?
Is there a memory you have of me that always makes you laugh?
Twelve-month honeymoon: Schedule a 24-hour couple’s getaway for every month of this year. Each month, go somewhere new.
Attend a wedding: Dress up, sit in the back row, and spend the whole time holding hands and whispering memories from your own wedding.
Calendar days: Mark your partner’s birthday, your wedding anniversary, and Mother’s Day on your calendar and plan something unique to make those days special.
Love notes: This works fine anytime. Tell them all over again what they mean to you. Leave random notes around the house. Stick one on the sun visor in your partner’s car. Send funny, romantic text messages during the day.
Couples game night: Turn off the TV and play some old-fashioned board games. Remember snacks and beverages.
Ten things: Make a list of 10 things your partner loves to do (remember alone time mentioned above?). Now, there are at least 10 ideas for the next 10 date nights.
Snuggle under the stars: Grab a blanket and lay outside beneath a star-light night sky. Talk about plans and dreams for the future.
Tourist for a day: Pretend to be new to town and go exploring local attractions. Go for a drive in the country and see what hidden treasures you can find.
Surprise day trip: Take the day off from work and go on a hike. Pack a picnic.
Cocktails and dreams: Do a little research and go shopping for ingredients for several different cocktails. Learn to make some new drinks together and try them out. Remember to pick up some appetizers, too.
Explore your history: Visit where your partner grew up and where you grew up (virtually or make a weekend of it). Learn more about each other’s backgrounds.
Unexpected night out: Surprise your better half with tickets to an event, show or concert. Maybe do some covert research and find that special bucket list item to cross off the list.
Dancing lessons: Always a big hit. Find a place in your area that offers lessons and sign up for a series.
Here is a professional Valentine’s Day tip from the experts:
Do not wait until the 14th day of February to think about romantic gestures. Any time is the right time to make that special someone feel special.
