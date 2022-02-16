1. Yes. There is a lot at stake, especially in the state and national races on the ballot.

2. Yes. The outcome will set the stage for the fall midterms, which will be crucial.

3. No. There aren’t very many contested races of any consequence. I’ll sit this one out.

4.No. Having to choose just one party’s ballot is not good. I’ll wait until the general election.

5. Unsure. I haven’t decided whether to take part in the election yet.

Vote

View Results