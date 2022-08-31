1. Yes. The nation needs to move forward on space exploration. This is a major step.

2. Yes. The scientific benefits of the program will yield great dividends to society.

3. No. We’ve been to the moon before. The program is unnecessary and of little value.

4. No. The $23 billion cost for the first rocket would have been better spent elsewhere.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say until the first couple of missions have been flown.

Vote

View Results