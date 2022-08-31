HARKER HEIGHTS — In what has become a common trend when he sets up at a local market, Edward Jervis sold out of all of his bread and fresh-baked products Saturday at the Harker Heights Farmers Market.
It is quite common for people to flock to the Fort Hood senior noncommissioned officer’s small business he aptly named Ed’s Breds.
Last year, a friend he served with in the 82nd Airborne Division suggested he begin selling his bread products at the monthly Temple Farmers Market, and it has taken off from there.
“(It was) a crazy, probably 36-hour marathon of just baking bread, I was exhausted, I didn’t know what I was doing really; I had never baked in large scales at the time,” Jervis said Saturday. “And then we set up at the market in Temple, and within two hours, I was sold out.”
As an infantry soldier working with the 3rd Security Forces Assistance Brigade, Jervis said he has spent a lot of time in Europe, which is from where he draws much of his inspiration.
At the Harker Heights Farmers Market, Jervis sold his sourdough bread, along with Bavarian pretzels infused with honey; Vienna bread, which is given an egg wash rather than a steam bath as the French do with their baguettes; Finnish korvapuusti cinnamon rolls that have ginger baked into the dough; challah bread, which is a staple in many Jewish households; and chocolate babka, which is said to have originated in Jewish communities in Eastern Europe in the early 19th century.
In his family, the pretzels have been a favorite.
“I wanted to make breads we missed, especially the pretzels,” Jervis said. “I have to make pretzels almost every day for my kids because that’s what they got used to in Germany.”
Jervis discovered his passion for baking after catching COVID in the summer of 2020. After mastering the craft and prior to selling his bread, he used to give it away to soldiers in his unit.
“I would just take it to work after I got off quarantine and just kind of gave it away to kind of see what people thought about it,” he said. “And the guys at work ... it was a big hit.”
When he is done with his time in the Army, Jervis said the plan is to move the family to Wisconsin to enjoy the four seasons.
He said that though he prefers markets and is unsure of the prospect of opening a storefront, Jervis said he hopes to make his legacy in his bread-making.
“The passion that I’ve found in this bread-making has just changed me forever to the point where 20 years from now, I hope to be known more as a baker than as a veteran,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.