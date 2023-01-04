Happy New Year, y’all!
Man, did last year go by fast, or is it just me?
Hopefully, everyone has recovered nicely from all that holiday celebrating, but if you are still feeling a little … shall we say, sluggish, here are a few natural remedies that might help with painful party excess: Water; fruit smoothie; honey; bananas; breakfast sandwich (egg on a muffin or bagel); noodles (carb up); fruit juice; ginger root tea; apples; leafy greens (spinach, broccoli, kale); sleep.
The folks over at everydayhealth.com recommend a special power-punched mixture to help put some potassium, starch, sodium and sugar back into your depleted system. Here’s their recipe: stir one teaspoon of salt and eight teaspoons of sugar into five cups of distilled water; whisk in a half-cup of orange juice or one-fourth cup of mashed banana; sip the mixture slowly throughout the day, storing it in a cool place.
Alrighty then, now that you are feeling better, another thing that January often brings with it is the old tradition of making New Year’s resolutions. In the U.S., it is estimated that somewhere between 25 and 45% of people are making the annual beginning-of-the-year vow(s) for self-improvement.
As always, a vast majority of those promises will soon go by the wayside, but according to one study, people who make a New Year’s resolution are 10 times more likely to change their lives for the better after six months than people who did not make a formal resolution.
Some of the most popular resolutions include:
Eat healthier.
Get more exercise.
Lose weight.
Save money.
Spend more time with family.
Learn a new language.
Learn a new skill.
Get better organized.
Spend less time on Facebook.
Spend less time watching TV.
Get rid of old clothes and clutter.
Make more friends.
According to www.history.com, the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions dates back around 4,000 years, to the ancient Babylonians. This was also the time of the first recorded New Year’s celebrations, which began in mid-March when crops were planted, instead of in January.
The celebration centered around a 12-day religious festival called Akitu, when a new king was crowned or continuing loyalty was pledged to the reigning king, along with promises to the gods to pay off debts and return any borrowed objects.
In ancient Rome, the beginning of the new year became established on January 1, around 46 B.C. The month held special significance for the Romans, as they believed that the god Janus, who had two faces, symbolized looking back into the past and ahead to the future, and so people offered sacrifices and made promises for the coming year.
In early Christianity, the first day of the new year became a traditional time of reflecting on past mistakes and resolving to do better in the future.
The tradition continues, of course, although these days, fewer than 10% of resolution-makers are said to be successful in achieving their well-intended goals.
According to Harvard Health Publishing, there are ways to increase your odds of turning those New Year’s resolutions into reality:
Dream big: Lose 50 pounds? Run a marathon? Earn a college degree? Big goals can be motivating, but they can also be discouraging. Dream big, but it is also a good idea to break up big goals into a series of smaller ones. For example, instead of just losing 50 pounds, how about setting a goal to get there by losing one pound a week? Add up those small achievements along the way and before you know it, big goal achieved.
Find the why: Having goals and an achievable plan to reach those goals is key to success. One way to keep your eye on the prize is determining WHY you are working toward a goal — the big reason you want to lose weight, get healthier, save money, learn a new skill, etc. Why is it important? How will it improve your life?
Make a commitment: Consistency is key to pretty much any endeavor, especially changing one’s habits. One way to stick with a plan is to share it with someone else. Tell somebody what you’re working on and ask them to hold you accountable.
Seek progress not perfection: Some days are better than others. Be proud of yourself for taking on a new challenge. You don’t have to conquer the world every day. Baby steps. Consistency. Celebrate small victories.
How about you? Any New Year’s resolutions?
Believe it or not, there are actually websites created to help increase the chances of making a successful New Year’s resolution. One of those sites is www.cbsnews.com/news/five-tips-to-help-you-keep-your-new-years-resolutions.
Welcome to the discussion.
