KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Quinten Jones is one of a number of military veterans working for the city of Killeen, and he says his 21 years in the service have helped him succeed in his job as a crew leader in the public works department.
“If you look at it … I don’t know how other people see it, but you look at how the Army is set up and you look at how your job is set up, it’s almost the same,” the 43-year-old North Carolina native said.
“You got somebody that’s the big boss — which is like the commander — and then you’ve got somebody that’s under him, second in charge like the first sergeant. Then, you’ve got your platoon sergeant that’s in charge of a group of people, and then you’ve got your squad leaders.
“It’s pretty similar. That’s how I look at it, anyway.”
Born and raised in Williamston, N.C., about an hour-and-a-half drive from the Atlantic coast, Jones graduated from high school in 1997 and went to work for a couple of years at a furniture store, trying to map out his future. A sit-down with his dad (a retired first sergeant who served in the 1990-91 Gulf War) led to him joining the Army on the delayed entry program, and in January 1999, he reported to Fort Knox, Ky., for basic training.
“My plan was … I was going to go to college, but other things came up and so I decided to take some time for myself and get stuff situated before I was ready to go on,” Jones said. “Then, I was talking to my dad and he told me I should go into the Army. He said that would get me headed in the right direction.
“I’m from a military family. My dad did 20 years in the Army, and his dad was in the service. Right when I finished AIT (advanced individual training) in ’99, my dad was retiring. He did get to see me in uniform right before he got out.
“It was something I never thought would happen. But I listened to my dad … followed in his footsteps a little bit.”
After basic, Jones went to Fort Lee, Va., for AIT, training as a 77 Whiskey water treatment and purification specialist, later switching to 92 Whiskey. The first of four combat deployments to the Middle East came in 2003-04 when he was sent to Iraq with the 186th Quartermaster Company from Fort Bragg, N.C.
“We made history while we were over there,” Jones said. “We were the only unit … well, I won’t say we made history, but we were the only unit to pump water out of the Euphrates and the Tigris rivers and made it safe for everybody to drink.”
His other deployments to Iraq came in 2005-06, 2008-09 and 2011-12.
Along with water treatment, Jones was later tasked to provide convoy support, one of the more dangerous assignments during the 20-year Middle East war. One day in particular during deployment number three stands out.
“We were doing right-seat, left-seat ride, which is when the incoming unit (taking over operations) goes and rides along with the outgoing unit. They show them the routes to take and what to look out for.
“Mostly, the outgoing unit will be the one driving — depends on what kind of vehicle you’re in. The incoming unit will be the passenger. Like, the first time we go out, we just ride with them, look at the route and see how things go … how they do their operations. After we go out a couple of times, then we switch (seats), and put our people in the driver’s seat. The outgoing unit observes what we’re doing and if we have questions, we can ask them. It’s a good process.
“I was the passenger one day on a PLS (Palletized Load System), a flatbed truck that carries equipment. An IED (improvised explosive device) went off and hit the truck. It was one of those (bombs) that shoots across the road.
“We were being escorted by another unit, and the tank that was in front of us took most of the blast. We got hit by shrapnel. Nobody got hurt. It just hit the truck.
“We were also there when Camp Falcon AHA (Ammunition Holding Area) blew up. That was a pretty scary moment, too. They (the enemy) sent a missile in and hit the AHA. It started cookin’ off all our ammunition, and stuff just went all over the place. We had to stay inside the building we was in; couldn’t go outside.
“There’s a video on YouTube about it. Just do a search for Camp Falcon AHA and you can see it.”
Jones, a Killeen resident who came to Fort Hood in April 2005 when he was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division and later moved to the 1st Cavalry Division, left active duty in October 2012. He then switched over to the Texas Army National Guard, where he completed a total of 21 years’ service.
A father of two boys, he has worked for the city now for eight years and says he enjoys his job. When he is not working, he spends a lot of time with his kids, his friends and fiancé, Rebecca.
He looks back on his military career with pride and satisfaction. Although not all his memories are good ones, many of the things he learned and the things he experienced as a soldier are still paying off today.
“I enjoyed it,” Jones said. “I learned a lot (and) met a lot of great people. Had a lot of great leadership … you have some good leadership and you have some bad leadership. That’s anywhere you go.
“The thing a lot of people don’t understand is … somebody like myself and other veterans, we’ve seen a lot (and) been through a lot. Some stuff, we’re gonna use in our everyday life or routine.
“When something happens, we can adjust and react to it maybe quicker than other people because we’ve been through a lot.
“Then there are things like … when I go out to eat, I can’t have my back to the door. I always have to face the door so I can see who’s coming in and out. Or when we go out to, like, Walmart or anything like that, we try not to go when it’s real crowded. You try to go when it’s not so busy.
“Some (veterans) can’t deal with the anxiety and some can. If you have good support from your family or your friends or people at work, it helps. If you don’t, then it sucks because you have to deal with it on your own.
“People who haven’t been where we’ve been and seen what we’ve seen really can’t understand it. So it’s good to have other veterans around you, because they know how you’re feeling.
“When I’m not working or doing anything, I’m usually with my kids. They play sports, so most of the time, I’m watching them play football, basketball. Other times, I’m just hanging out with friends. Having cookouts; get-togethers. Going to the movies. Doing stuff with my fiancé.
“Just enjoying life.”
