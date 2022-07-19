COPPERAS COVE — The Military Child Education Coalition has selected a Copperas Cove Independent School District school as the best in the world for supporting military students and families. This is the second consecutive year that a CCISD school has earned the distinction. First Lady Jill Biden is expected to make the announcement Wednesday from 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. via video conference from the MCEC Global Summit in Washington, D.C. Those wishing to view the virtual announcement may register at https://www.militarychild.org/MGS.

This year’s top elementary school in the world is House Creek Elementary under the leadership of Principal Todd Williams. Last year’s top school was Clements/Parsons Elementary under the leadership of Principal Jennifer Maples.

