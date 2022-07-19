COPPERAS COVE — The Military Child Education Coalition has selected a Copperas Cove Independent School District school as the best in the world for supporting military students and families. This is the second consecutive year that a CCISD school has earned the distinction. First Lady Jill Biden is expected to make the announcement Wednesday from 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. via video conference from the MCEC Global Summit in Washington, D.C. Those wishing to view the virtual announcement may register at https://www.militarychild.org/MGS.
This year’s top elementary school in the world is House Creek Elementary under the leadership of Principal Todd Williams. Last year’s top school was Clements/Parsons Elementary under the leadership of Principal Jennifer Maples.
MCEC Implementation Manager of Purple Star Readiness Destiny Little said the House Creek team stands out amongst all elementary Student2Student programs worldwide.
“The House Creek Elementary S2S team has shown that it truly embodies the mission of S2S and continues to uphold the S2S Core Values: Leadership, Service, Academics, Finding the Way, Relationships, and 100 Percent Acceptance,” Little said. “The team has shown continued dedication to ensure that each new student is welcomed and accepted within their school. MCEC is truly proud to have the House Creek Elementary team represent the MCEC S2S program in its community and around the world.”
House Creek Elementary Student 2 Student ambassadors show new students around the campus and become their “buddies” to help them make the transition, sitting with them at lunch time, ensuring they can find their classrooms, nurse’s office, and the restrooms.
House Creek Elementary School Counselor Amy Simpson said the school was excited to continue the Elementary Student 2 Student leadership club on campus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions.
“The Military Child Education Coalition ES2S program is designed to increase awareness of the challenges military children face while addressing school transitions and concerns impacting mobile elementary school students,” Simpson said. “Providing these tours for new students also helps build relationships and encourage new friendships. New students are immediately introduced to leaders on campus and feel more at ease. There is a sense of calm that comes over these new students as they walk with their peers through the hallways and get a feel for the campus.”
“We got to do a lot of art that we hung in the hallways, like when we made the kindness posters and the purple hearts for the military kids,” fourth grader Aaliyah Farnum said.
S2S members are also heavily involved in community service. House Creek Elementary S2S members led the campus in the school district’s Paint the School Orange Campaign, focusing on bullying-prevention, and capturing second place. ES2S students take the lead in the school’s annual Food for Families Drive, collecting the most food in the school district every year for more than a decade. They also worked on ornaments and cards for local nursing homes at Christmastime and participated in the Valentines for Veterans campaign.
