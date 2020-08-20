A memorial was held this week for a Fort Hood solider who died last month at Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Brigade leaders, the family of Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, of Pensacola, Florida, friends and fellow soldiers gathered for the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division’s unit memorial ceremony in honor of Morta at the Black Jack Chapel on Fort Hood on Wednesday.
Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of the brigade’s 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, spoke at the unit memorial, according to a news release from Fort Hood.
“Mejhor brought honor, dignity and respect to our Nation,” Armstrong said in a release from Fort Hood. “He was a patriot who volunteered to serve our great country and we will always be grateful for his steadfast dedication to family, friends and fellow Soldiers. He was truly remarkable and this loss hurts all of us.”
Morta was laid to rest on Aug. 15, near his hometown of Pensacola at Saint Marys Cemetery with family and close friends beside him. The Alabama National Guard rendered honors, according to the release.
Morta was found unresponsive near Stillhouse Hollow Lake on July 17. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident as a possible drowning.
The unit remains in contact with the sheriff’s department as the incident remains under investigation.
