COPPERAS COVE — From recruitment and retention to combat operations, diversity is present in every aspect of the U.S. Army. Minority groups and women have served in the U.S. Army in every major conflict since the American Revolutionary War.
Miniature Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills and military dependent Haelyn Hendrix has championed a platform of service during her year-long reign promoting cultural diversity in the community. Haelyn’s cultural heritage is Korean and African American. Haelyn and her mom, Hana, visit the post child development centers, preschools and even summer reading camps to read the book, “All are Welcome” by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kaufman. As her mom reads the book, she points to the four words at the bottom on each page. Haelyn responds as if she is reading the words, “All are welcome here.”
“It is important to teach our kids the importance of cultural diversity and how it is imperative that you have a mutual respect for one another’s differences,” Hana Hendrix said. “It’s imperative because everyone has feelings.”
Haelyn raised money through her stand on Lemonade Day Weekend. With a double match from Bush’s Chicken, Haelyn raised $1,200 with which she has purchased various children’s books highlighting cultural diversity. As she and her mom read to youngsters in their classrooms, they give each student one of the books to take home. The goal is to increase inclusion of all races and cultures to where these differences are appreciated.
“A lot of kids this age can’t read but they understand the pictures,” Hana Hendrix said. “They can see one boy is in a wheelchair, the other one has a turban on not showing his hair.”
Hendrix said she hopes what she is teaching her children about inclusion is passed to their children and their grandchildren.
“I think (racism) is a generational curse that has been passed down for a long time. Racism is being afraid to accept different cultures or thinking that one is better than another,” Hana Hendrix said as she cited some of her family traditions in the Korean culture that she has shared with her children since they were infants.
According to the PEW Research Center, as the country has become more racially and ethnically diverse, so has the U.S. military. In 2017, 57 percent of U.S. service members were white, 16 percent were black, and 16 percent were Hispanic. In addition, four percent were Asian, and six percent identified as Other. That’s an increase up from 40 percent of active-duty military being minority in 2015, and up from 25 percent in 1990.
Haelyn is the daughter of Hana and Sgt. Jordan Hendrix Sr., Bravo Support Maintenance Company, Sustainment Support Battalion, 194th Division currently stationed in Korea. She will crown her successor at the ninth Annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant scheduled March 26 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The application period is open through March 1 at www.copperascovetx.gov/pio/five_hills_pageant.
