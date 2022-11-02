TEMPLE — Hundreds of military personnel and first responders were honored when the 38th Military and First Responder Salute was back in person recently after a two-year hiatus.

The Oct. 25 event, put on by the Temple Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by H-E-B and the American Legion Post No. 133, drew hundreds of retired and active military and first responders.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.