TEMPLE — Hundreds of military personnel and first responders were honored when the 38th Military and First Responder Salute was back in person recently after a two-year hiatus.
The Oct. 25 event, put on by the Temple Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by H-E-B and the American Legion Post No. 133, drew hundreds of retired and active military and first responders.
After a presentation of colors by the First Medical Brigade Color Guard, singing of the National Anthem by Lisa Pratt, and a reciting of the pledge of alliance led by the first responders of Bell County, Bre’Layshia Alexander with Baylor Scott & White Health welcomed those present with an invocation.
“We ask for a special blessing for everyone in here, God, so they can continue to do the work that you called them to do, amen,” she said.
Rod Henry, president and CEO of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, welcomed guests enjoyed food and snacks served by JROTC volunteers.
“Thank you all for coming out,” he said. “It has been a long time since we have been able to assemble together. Events like this just cannot happen by chance. They happen because of the number of chamber members who answered the call … to be participants of this event.”
Henry spoke about the history of Fort Hood and how it came to be in Bell County.
“Fort Hood has beginnings in Temple, Texas,” he said. “Not only physically, but also with the tenacious drive of the leadership of the Temple Chamber and leaders like (former Herald publisher, owner and editor) Frank W. Mayborn … and many, many others.”
Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division, was the keynote speaker.
“It’s an honor to be here,” he said. “It’s an honor to be here in this annual event of appreciation for our nation’s heroes. The men and women of our Armed Forces and our first responders, these outstanding citizens sacrifice daily for the continued security and safety of our country and our communities.”
Richardson continued by speaking about the symbiotic relationship between the military installation and the community that helped both grow.
“With the help of Fort Hood, Central Texas has boomed in the last few decades,” he said. “That is only possible because of the Temple Chamber of Commerce doing what all great Texans do, which is lean forward in the saddle and lead from the front.”
