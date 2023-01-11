COPPERAS COVE — The Coryell County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 has selected its Teachers of the Year and two of the three honorees have strong military connections.

Military spouse and S. C. Lee Junior High teacher Kasie Taylor was selected as the post VFW Junior High Teacher of the Year for paying tribute not only to her husband, an active duty soldier assigned to Fort Hood, on Veterans Day, but creating a project that ran down the hallways throughout the school.

