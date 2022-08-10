CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo — They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but for some, they are also their partners. The Army has military working dogs, or MWDs, that help assist in operations both in the homeland and overseas.

There are two different types of dogs. One is a patrol explosive detector and the other is a patrol drug detector dog. The team’s job consists of being a physiological deterrent at gates, sweeping vehicles for VIPs and health and welfare checks. The dogs spend about two months in training, where they receive their dual certification in their specific detection and controlled aggression. From there, they get assigned to a kennel and then their handler.

