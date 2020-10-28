MILFORD, Mich. — GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, celebrated Tuesday the first delivery of the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) — a light and agile all-terrain troop carrier intended to transport a nine-soldier infantry squad and their equipment — to the U.S. Army as part of a $214.3 million contract originally awarded in June. GM Defense will manufacture 649 ISVs and will support the production of up to 2,065 vehicles with additional authorization over eight years.
The vehicles were delivered to 1st Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. This is the first major award and delivery for GM Defense since the subsidiary was reestablished by its parent company in 2017.
The ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and leverages 90% proven commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) parts, including Chevrolet Performance race components. The 5,000-pound ISV was uniquely engineered to fulfill military requirements and designed to provide rapid ground mobility.
The expeditionary ISV is light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability. The COTS parts, combined with the ISV’s innovative Rollover Protection System, will provide agile transportability on the battlefield to support mission success.
“One hundred and 20 days from contract award to delivery is a significant milestone, and I am very proud of the team for this accomplishment,” said David Albritton, president of GM Defense. “We’re leveraging General Motors’ engineering prowess and immense manufacturing capabilities to bring transformative solutions to the military vehicle market. Our initial success with the ISV shows our commitment to our customer and highlights our unique right to win in the military mobility market.”
“The value we bring to our Army customer is our willingness to listen and adapt,” said Mark Dickens, GM Defense chief engineer. “During soldier testing, the feedback we received was paramount in delivering a vehicle that met soldiers’ needs, while maximizing safety and performance and taking their comfort into consideration. The production ISV we’re delivering today is an evolution from our original prototype design, and it’s certainly a vehicle that is a source of pride for the team.”
The vehicle was tested earlier this summer by U.S. Army Operational Test Command, based out of Fort Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.