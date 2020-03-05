KILLEEN — The instruction company MasTec opened a new training center in Killeen Feb. 25 in coordination with the Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program.
The training center aims to give Fort Hood soldiers, who are transitioning out of the Army, a head start into a new career field and the civilian world.
“This is a really big deal for us,” said MasTec Group President of Utility Services John Higgins during the official ribbon cutting ceremony at the company’s training center, located at 2100 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.
MasTec provides infrastructure development services, which include the construction and upkeep of power and gas lines. While the company counts more than 25,000 employees total, the Utility Service Group employs over 5,000.
“This is the first time we teamed up with the Army to do this,” Higgins said. “It was a long process … and our building team saw the opportunity and worked hard to create this.”
The 10-week training program is designed as a public-private partnership.
According to Higgins, attendees get “a lot of the basic skills around power line constructions and the opportunity to work for MasTec.”
Soldiers can apply for a spot in cooperation with their chain of command. After successfully graduating the course and exiting the Army, attendees can expect a position with MasTec in one of their many locations either in Texas or within the U.S.
“They really earned the job at the end — we don’t just give it to them — and it is our way of giving back,” Higgins said. “It is an opportunity for the soldiers to continue to serve their community.”
The first class, consisting of five Fort Hood soldiers, is expected to finish their training in late April.
According to Higgins, the company’s goal is to grow the number of participants to 20 soldiers per class. He wants to offer at least three classes a year.
“We respect their service and we want to continue to support them in transitioning,” he said.
Maj. Gen. Scott L. Efflandt, III Corps deputy commander for maneuvers, spoke at the event as the guest of honor.
“The Army is literally served by American’s best and brightest, but it is a short-term service,” he said. “And while we like to say if you give us an enlistment, we give you a lifetime of memories … we know our soldiers are ultimately going back to America’s society.”
Efflandt was excited about the new opportunity for Fort Hood soldiers to have the best possible start into a new career.
“We are incredibly proud to have MasTec become the 22nd career skill program,” he said.
During his speech, Efflandt also gave insight into statistics of the Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program and its benefits.
In the past few years the program has been in process, it placed more than 21,000 soldiers into the economy. The Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program also shows a 93% employment rate at the time participating soldiers separate from the service.
At Fort Hood, approximately 800-900 soldiers transition every month from their military service into the civilian world.
“On behalf of the Fort Hood Soldier for Life–Transition Assistance Program, we are very proud of the work that has been going on here,” Efflandt said.
Spc. Hunter Shoate is one of the first five soldiers taking part in the new MasTec training program.
“They already said I will have a career in this company once I finish the program,” he said. “I expect to progress and … have a better life for my family and make more money later on.”
