SOUTH ELGIN — Earlier this year, Keith Kuhns, an employee at Hoffer Plastics Corporation, honored the members of his workplace upon the return from his deployment with the U.S. armed forces in Afghanistan.
Kuhns presented a plaque to the members of Hoffer Plastics as a token of his appreciation for how the company treated him before, during and after his deployment. The personally designed piece was made to acknowledge the efforts made not only on behalf of his direct department, but the entire company as they supported his duty to his country and reminded him that he has a place to come home to.
Serving eight years in the Marines and nine years in the National Guard, Kuhns had already been deployed five times prior to his most recent deployment to Afghanistan in September of 2019. Hoffer Plastics, who has made hiring veterans a priority over the past two years, working alongside Kuhns to ensure that he and they were prepared for his deployment.
Kuhns added, “My colleagues at Hoffer Plastics were very flexible with and understanding of my deployment. They simply asked me to keep them updated, rather than making me feel pressured as some employers have. They made my transition feel seamless.”
During his deployment, Hoffer Plastics made it a priority to remain in contact with Kuhns, filling the role that many members of the military find in family members. Kuhns remained in contact with members of his department as they exchanged letters and photos. To his surprise, Kuhns additionally received numerous care packages from Hoffer Plastics; the packages contained food, writing supplies, personal care items and more.
“It meant so much that my colleagues would send me these packages. While they contained what many would define as common goods, many of us didn’t have access to these items where we were stationed. It went to show that they were more than just a workplace”, said Kuhns. “One of Hoffer’s core values is ‘Family’ — treating everyone as if they were family — and it couldn’t be more true.”
Leading up to his return from Afghanistan, Kuhns was unable to disclose the specific details of when he’d be back in the United States and when he’d be returning to Illinois. Hoffer Plastics was flexible with Kuhns when he did return, allowing him the time to settle in without pressuring him to make an immediate return to work. Upon his return to Hoffer, Kuhns was warmly welcomed, picking up where he left off.
Hoffer Plastics’ Vice President of Brand and Culture, Charlotte Canning, said, “Since our founding, Hoffer Plastics has employed veterans. We are a company whose values embody service, and there is no greater service than the men and women who have put themselves in harm’s way to protect the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans. We continue to see veterans thrive at Hoffer because of their innate ability to work in a dynamic and team-oriented environment where they are trained to find innovative solutions, problem solve and provide outstanding outcomes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.