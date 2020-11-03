WASHINGTON — Governors readied National Guard members for duty before Tuesday’s election, signaling concerns that unrest may ignite during the most divisive presidential race in recent history.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, alerted up to 1,000 Guard members on Monday to provide assistance to state and local law enforcement should the need arise, Baker’s office said, and “to maintain public safety or protect opportunities to exercise first amendment rights during large scale events.”
Authorities are not aware of any specific threats against polling sites, Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, ordered a state of emergency for the Portland area from Monday to today, she said at a news conference, and put an unspecified number of National Guardsmen with relevant law enforcement-type training on standby in case they are needed.
Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, the state’s adjutant general, said those soldiers and airmen could be used for riot control, detention support and other roles if requested by Oregon State Police and other law enforcement.
National Guard members have been chosen for election-related duty across the country, including preventing cyber intrusions and, in some cases, preparing to assist as unarmed poll workers in civilian clothing.
The National Guard Bureau also created a 600-soldier quick-response unit of mostly military police, split up between Alabama and Arizona. They could mobilize in other states or in Washington, as President Donald Trump has signaled that he might not accept the results of the election if he loses — raising the specter of massive unrest if that occurs.
The movements and presence of National Guard troops have unnerved residents as tension steadily mounted ahead of the election.
