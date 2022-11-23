Rena Schroeder, founder and director of Angel Wings Ranch, uses rescued horses to help people through life coaching.
“We started helping children, teenagers and also vets with their emotional problems,” she said. “I’m a life coach, not a therapist, and we coach people through their struggles. We are seeing miracles happen here. It’s amazing.”
Many veterans have gone to the ranch to seek help and train with the horses. Schroeder shared the story of an unnamed veteran they helped.
“I had a veteran that came here and hadn’t slept in eight years,” she said. “He saw a horrible thing in Afghanistan. I only met with him about four times. I took him with the horse in the round pen, and I had him in the horse remembering what he went through.”
During their visits, Schroeder said the veteran talked to her about his recurring nightmares and the horrible things he saw, including casualties of children.
“I told him that those children were with Jesus now,” she said. “He told me he hadn’t seen it that way, but now he understood.”
After the four visits, the man stopped attending, prompting Schroeder to reach out to the man.
“He said he was sleeping through the night,” she said.
Another veteran, a woman, came to Schroeder with intense fear.
“She was so scared that she would shake when she would get out of the car,” she said. “She wouldn’t go anywhere in the car. Now she can’t wait to be in the car to get here, and she is riding a horse, too.”
Schroeder lost her two children to addiction. She said the hurdles she’s overcome made her want to help those who need help.
“I’ve wanted to turn my pain to triumph by helping others,” Schroeder said. “I’ve always had a heart for horses.”
Growing up, being around a steed helped Schroeder deal with and manage her life surrounded by abuse.
“That horse impacted my life,” she said. “I swore that when I grew up, I would get horses and impact others’ lives. I share with my clients how I have overcome all the trauma in my life and how horses were a big part of that.”
The organization uses a technique called equine-assisted learning to help its clients.
“Most people go to therapy, and they get afraid,” Schroeder said. “What I do, is I teach them how to ride on the horse, and I build their courage and their self-esteem. Once they learn that, they gain confidence.”
As their clients build confidence, Schroeder said, then they’re ready to start talking and healing.
“Once they build that, then we start talking about what they have been through,” she said. “I see walls breaking down, and they’re ready to talk. And the horses, they understand because they’ve been abused as well. The connection between the horse and the client is very powerful.”
The ranch has seven horses, a donkey, two lambs and two pigs.
“We have Jesse, the donkey. We have Omelet and Bacon, our two pigs, and Lucy and Ethel, our two lambs,” Schroeder said. “My animals, we raised since infants, so they’re like dogs. We really work with our animals and teach them how to be loving and not be afraid of people.”
To learn more, visit angelwingsranch.org or call 254-314-4586 to learn more about Angel Wings Ranch life coaching programs.
