mobilization

Lt. Col. Carlos Nunez, deputy commander, 642nd Regional Support Group, joins with Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps to case the unit's colors during a ceremony on Sadowski Field at Fort Hood on Nov. 18. With their year-long mobilization mission complete, U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from the 642nd will be returning home to Decatur, Georgia. 

 Dave Larsen, Fort Hood Public Affairs

After mobilizing and demobilizing more than 20,000 U.S. Army Reserve soldiers and National Guard troops here over the past 12 months, the 642nd Regional Support Group from Decatur, Georgia, cased their unit’s colors and passed on the colors of Mobilization Support Brigade to the command team of the 561st RSG from Omaha, Nebraska, during a ceremony on Sadowski Field, Nov. 18.

Lt. Col. Carlos Nunez, the 642nd’s deputy commander, joined with Command Sgt. Maj. Denise Demps to case the unit colors and pass on the mobilization mission to the 561st. Nunez filled in for the 642nd’s commander, Col. Christian Neary, who could not attend the ceremony due to illness.

