GATESVILLE — Growing up in Bozeman, Mont., young Danny (Sheila Ann) Funk had no concrete plans for the future, but she knew she wanted to go to college.
Little did she suspect that her eventual career path studying education at Montana State University would be interrupted by a chance — and life-changing — encounter with a handsome fellow student in the university’s ROTC program.
“I was driving home from work one day, and he flagged down my car and that’s how I met him,” Danny said, of the first time she laid eyes on Paul Edward (Butch) Funk, who went on to become a lieutenant general in the U.S. Army and commander of Fort Hood and III Corps, along with a number of other high-level command assignments during his 32-and-a-half-year career.
“I didn’t know what to think, but I thought it was OK, I guess, so I stopped,” she said, laughing. “And the rest is history, yes.”
Sixty-two years later, Danny looks back on that fateful day as not only a turning point, but also the beginning of a lifetime of fond memories, challenges and experiences she treasures.
“It’s been a good life,” she said recently, from her home in Coryell County, where she and Butch raise Hereford cattle. “We were lucky. Well, I don’t think we were lucky, it was just that he was really good. That helps, too.
“I have no regrets.”
Danny was a sophomore and Butch was a senior when they met. When he graduated and was commissioned a second lieutenant, they got married in 1961 and headed to Fort Knox, Ky., where he attended Armor Officer Basic and other training, and then it was off for their first stay at Fort Hood.
After he fulfilled his two-year service obligation, the Funks headed back to Montana to work in the family business, but by this time, Butch’s heart was with the military. Danny sensed that he was not happy back in the civilian world, and so she urged him to re-join the Army, which he happily did after about a year-and-a-half out of uniform, and they promptly headed off to Germany.
“By this time, we had two kids (three years old and six months old) and a dog, and we had to take a ship,” she said. “We spent nine days on the USS Buckner. It was not a lot of fun; I’ll tell you that.”
By 1969, Butch was serving combat duty in Vietnam as commander of Troop A, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division, a tour that involved leading “hunter-killer” teams on dangerous helicopter missions to scout and find enemy troops. With communications limited to few-and-far-between letters, it was a nerve-wracking time back home, Danny says.
“We didn’t have a (support) group or anything. Some people got to stay where they were living on the post, but the rest of us were just told to go home,” she said, explaining that she went and stayed with her family in Virginia, where her father was working for the Department of Agriculture.
“Watching TV, they would always talk about helicopters being shot down and stuff, and that really bothered us, and especially (oldest son) Paul, so we just didn’t watch the news very much. The letters and everything were so far apart that I didn’t know much about what he was going through over there.”
She also saw her husband go to war 20-plus years later, in 1990-91, as commanding general for the 3rd Armored Division in the Persian Gulf, but her first experience with sending him off to combat occurred years earlier, Danny said, during the October 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, a tense confrontation that saw the U.S. and former Soviet Union come close to war after the Soviets staged nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba, which sits around 100 miles from Key West, Fla.
“What happened was, they moved the whole 1st Armored Division into Fort Hood,” she said. “So there were a lot of soldiers here, and because they wanted them combat-ready, they spent the entire summer — well, more than the entire summer — out in the field.
“That was a new experience for all the wives — to have our husbands gone that much. And then in October, we were at a party one night. They were celebrating the fact that training was over, and about 10:30, they got a call, and they came and announced that the husbands were to take their wives home and report back immediately to your company. Don’t even change into your uniform.
“Butch left and when he came home the next day, he walked in and he says, ‘We’re going to war. We put live ammunition on our tanks tonight.’ Within three days, they were gone.
“They didn’t tell us where they were going. They didn’t tell us anything, so of course, there were a lot of rumors.
“Then, finally, they announced that (President John F.) Kennedy was going to go down and thank the troops at Fort Stewart, Ga., and that’s when we found out where they were. His company finally got home the 23rd of December.”
For a while after they resumed life in the military, Danny had few formal responsibilities as an officer’s wife, other than to her own family. There were no organized family support groups like there are now, and so wives pitched in and helped each other when needed and when they could.
As the years passed and Butch progressed through the ranks, her role and obligations began to grow. Danny explained:
“You get bigger groups. You start out as a company commander and that’s not very large. Then you go to battalion, and then brigade. He commanded at every level, and as time went on, it just meant I was busier and more responsible for things. You entertain more. You have more coffee groups, and more teas and things like that.
“I enjoyed it. Actually, it was a chance to get a break from the children,” she said. “You know, spruce up and go out and have an adult conversation.
“The Army back then had a much more traditional way of doing things. There were certain protocols that you had to follow, and you sort of grew up into that.
“For example, when you have your coffee groups. You’re the head of your coffee groups, and you’re supposed to get the ladies together and keep them informed about what was going on within the units. That way, they’d have more knowledge and there weren’t as many big surprises, like ‘Your husband’s going to be deployed for six months,’ or something.
“And you learn that you had a hierarchy in the Army, and how to treat the people above you (in rank). That was much stricter in those days than it is today. For instance, your battalion commander’s wife … you could be friends with her, for sure, but you knew that her husband was the battalion commander. We didn’t really get to know her. It was the company commander’s wife that we knew the best.
“In those days, the wives were included in the husband’s OER (Officer Efficiency Report), so if the battalion commander says, ‘We need to have 15 ladies at the next luncheon,’ you were then expected to attend.”
By the time Lt. Gen. Funk became post commander at Fort Hood (1993-95), things had changed in the Army and some of the traditional, more rigid formalities had eased somewhat. As part of the command group, Danny did not have as much direct contact with a lot of the other spouses then, but she did her best to make herself available and approachable whenever help was needed.
“I hope I was just like anybody else,” she said, ‘’but I’m not really sure. You don’t know how people view you. You get to know your intimate group real well, but mainly, we all lived at Patton Park, and that was the command group, so those were the ladies I (regularly) met with.”
Although she abandoned her college education to get married, when her husband went back to school to get a master’s degree, Danny followed suit and completed her bachelor’s, and she put it to good use over the years, teaching basic skills education for soldiers at Fort Knox, and teaching seventh grade at St. Joseph Catholic School in Killeen. She also worked for a time as advisor for the thrift shop and what was then called the Fort Hood Officers’ Wives Club.
Looking back at their years together in the military, Danny says it was difficult at times, and there are some things they would both change if they had the chance, but overall, she is still glad they decided to get back in after that early break in service.
But, first, what about that nickname, Danny?
“My sister was only 14 months old when I was born, and she couldn’t say Sheila, so my mother said, ‘Call her Ann.’ She called me Dan, and it just evolved over the years into Danny.
“When you look back, there are probably a lot of things you would have done differently, but I think one thing you have to realize … when the husband comes home or the wife comes home and says, ‘I want to stay in the Army and make it my career,’ that’s going to be your life,” said the mother of three, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three, who has proudly worn the titles of Army wife, Army mom and Army grandma.
Her son, Paul II, achieved the rank of general and recently retired after serving not only as commander of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command at Fort Eustis, Va., but also as commander of III Corps and Fort Hood from 2017-19. It was the first time a father and son had commanded that same unit. And now, one of her grandsons is keeping the tradition alive as a member of the Army.
Her advice to young families making the military a career is simple.
“They need to be aware that it’s not all sunshine and roses, but life never is,” Danny said.
“You put into it as much as you can. You have your ups, and you have your downs. You have your places you really like, and you hate to move, and then you have places you’re really glad to get out of.
“It’s hard sometimes on the family, and it’s hard sometimes on the soldier, because they miss a lot. We regret the times he wasn’t there to participate in family things. They miss graduations and other things, and the kids miss having their fathers there. So that’s an adjustment for everybody.
“And raising kids … the kids really have to make the most adjustments. They have to change schools and change friends, and, of course, all that time, they’re growing up.
“So I think you concentrate on taking care of your family and the rest is just … life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.