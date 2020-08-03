The mother of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, the Fort Hood soldier who was found dead in early June, visited her son’s memorial in Killeen for the first time on Saturday.
Kim Wedel came into Killeen this weekend for the first time since 2017 and visited a protest being held at the Killeen Police Department headquarters on Saturday.
The memorial was beautiful but difficult to see, Wedel said.
“It was hard to be out there where he was lying, to be so close to the houses and nobody had seen him,” Wedel said. “It was really nice that they had done that for him.”
The remains of Wedel-Morales were found on June 19 near Florence Road in Killeen. The Fort Hood soldier had been missing since last August.
Constructed by volunteers, the makeshift memorial where is remains were found has a white cross, many flowers, American flags and candles. She said the memorial had some of her son’s favorite things, including a breakfast taco, Dr Pepper and a Corona.
Wedel-Morales’ youngest brother, Andrew Wedel, went to the memorial Saturday night and placed two Dr Peppers there. One was used to put out the candles at the memorial but when Wedel got there Sunday morning, the second soda was also empty.
She said her youngest son believes that Wedel-Morales drank the Dr Pepper.
The weekend as a whole was difficult for Wedel.
“This weekend was very emotional in that we came down and went straight to the Killeen police headquarters for the protest and heard a lot of great stories from Greg’s friends on how he was,” she said.
Wedel said she met with the KPD detective who has taken over the death case, and she finally feels for the first time that someone at the Killeen Police Department cares about the case. She said the detective promised he would find out what happened.
The protests will continue on a weekly basis, according to Wedel and a Killeen resident who is helping to organize them.
They will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Saturday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Twin Creek Drive in Killeen.
Ashley Lozano is one of the organizers of the protests and she said the purpose of the protests is to try and get answers for the Wedel family and to let everyone know that people care about the solder who went missing.
Officials have said foul play is suspected, but they have not called the case a homicide. After his disappearance last year, the Army declared Wedel-Morales AWOL and a deserter before restoring his service last month.
The weekly protests will be at Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Twin Creek Drive because that is a busy intersection with a large enough public sidewalk to hold protesters, said Lozano, 22, a Killeen resident who was a friend of Wedel-Morales.
Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, said in an email on Monday that there was no new information in the case and that it was still being actively investigated.
