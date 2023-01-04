Guard.jpg

Puerto Rico National Guard soldiers from the 125th Military Police Battalion help rescue families trapped by floods during the passing of Hurricane Fiona Sept. 19, 2022. (Puerto Rico National Guard)

ARLINGTON, Va. — With approximately 450,000 members, the National Guard plays a role in every element of the National Defense Strategy, including defending the homeland. Over half of its members were involved in lifesaving natural disaster responses in 2022.

Throughout the year, 142,000 Guard members responded to wildfires across 19 states, 18,000 to floods across eight states, 12,000 to winter storms across 19 states, 1,700 to tornadoes and 1,000 to severe weather and volcanic activity.

