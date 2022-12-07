Border.jpg

A Texas Guardsmen, left, assigned to Operation Lone Star receives a recognition coin from Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor for the chief, National Guard Bureau, for his dedication to the border mission in Harlingen, Texas, Nov. 23, 2022. Whitehead visited soldiers and airmen during the Thanksgiving holiday. 

 U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena

HARLINGEN, Texas — Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony L. Whitehead, the senior enlisted advisor for the chief, National Guard Bureau, visited Texas National Guardsmen at the Texas-Mexico border over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Whitehead serves as the chief’s principal military adviser on all enlisted matters affecting training, utilization, the health of the force and enlisted professional development. As the highest enlisted level of National Guard leadership, he provides direction for the enlisted force and represents their interests.

