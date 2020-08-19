A protest and a nationwide vigil will be held Friday in honor of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
The protest will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1104 W. Rancier Ave. with the vigil at the same location beginning at 7 p.m.
AnaLuisa Tapia, a local resident that has been involved in protests since Guillen went missing, spoke on the meaning of the vigil.
“It’s a way to honor the life of our soldier, Spc. Vanessa Guillen. We want to be able to come together as a community in Killeen and surrounding areas to honor Vanessa,” said Tapia, a district director for League of United Latin American Citizens.
Guillen was laid to rest in Houston last week where a public memorial and a private family service were both held.
Tapia said there is no plan to stop the weekly protests until the Army changes its policy on how soldiers are able to report sexual harassment and assault claims.
Tapia, the Guillen family and the lawyer for the Guillen family, Natalie Khawam, have been pushing the IamVanessaGuillen bill in Congress that will allow soldiers to report sexual harassment and sexual assault cases to a third party rather than the soldier’s chain of command.
“We’ve been asking for the support of all members of Congress on the Vanessa Guillen Bill. This legislation is overdue,” Tapia said.
Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood, where she was stationed, on April 22, and Army officials confirmed July 6 that her remains had been found. Investigators said she was bludgeoned to death on base by a fellow soldier, who later killed himself, according to a federal complaint.
Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, 22, is charged with a federal count of conspiracy to destroy evidence in helping dispose of the body. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held at the McLennan County Jail.
Guillen’s family has said she was sexually harassed by the soldier suspected of killing her, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, but the Army has said there is no evidence of that.
Robinson fatally shot himself July 1 in Killeen.
The Army is investigating Guillen’s death. Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy ordered an independent review of the command climate at Fort Hood following Guillen’s slaying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.