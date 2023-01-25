221123-Z-YU201-1769

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Chaos Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), engage the simulated target together with a M3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle during the Bull Run live fire exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Nov. 23, 2022. The 3-1 ABCT is among other units assigned to the 1 ID, proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew A. Foster)

 Staff Sgt. Matthew Foster

BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland — Members of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battle Group Poland, which is currently led by the 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (3-8 CAV), 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division (3-1 ABCT) operationally controlled by the 1st Infantry Division (1 ID), serve alongside the U.K. The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, the Romanian Sky Guardians, and the Croatian Archer Battery to form a multinational fighting force in defense of the European Eastern front.

Each individual nation’s warfighting functions enhance the eFP Battle Group Poland’s capabilities to deter and defend allied nations against aggression.

