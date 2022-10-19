BEMOWO PISKIE, Poland — The National Education Day is the anniversary of the establishment of the National Education Commission in 1773, which was the first ministry of education in Europe and reformed the public education system in Poland.

NATO enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup Poland soldiers with the 1st Cavalry Division, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment (3-8 CAV), alongside commanders from the Romanian Army “Transylvanian Gepards’’ Battery, and British Army “Black Dragons’’ Troop attended the National Education Day at the Primary School General Jozef Bem in Bemowo Piskie (Szkola Podstawow im. gen. Jozefa Bema Elementary School) on Oct. 12, 2022.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.