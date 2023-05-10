Editor’s Note: This is the sixth in a series of stories featuring teachers in CCISD’s R.I.S.E. program which has eliminated a shortage of teachers that other districts across the nation are experiencing.
COPPERAS COVE — As a U.S. Navy small boat mechanic, Marie Fox was required to perform work indoors, outdoors, during periods of inclement weather, high humidity and extensive heat or cold. Operating at the highest levels in all conditions for six years as a Seabee, Fox had no difficulty transferring her skills to the classroom when she left the Navy and decided to pursue her dream of becoming a teacher.
“Things happened in life that caused me to delay my career/education goals. I invested all my time and energy in my children and their extracurricular activities,” Fox said. “When they all got older and more independent, I started my own journey in education.”
When her youngest daughter, Adrianna, graduated from high school and entered college in 2010, Fox decided she too would go back to school having stayed home raising her children for more than a dozen years. Fox enrolled in college off and on throughout the years while also working full time to provide for her family. Fox had accrued 125 college credits, but still her degree eluded her.
Fox was hired as a paraprofessional in Copperas Cove Independent School District in 2018 and gained experience in a variety of positions, including behavioral support, in-school suspension and resource inclusion through special education.
With a proven track record of dedication and commitment to the education of students, Fox was accepted into CCISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program that creates a fast-track for staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit. CCISD pays for the college courses so paraprofessionals are able to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications and work in the district as teachers. She moved into a reading/language arts inclusion classroom.
“The bump in pay as a R.I.S.E. intern has helped me support my family,” Fox said.
Fast forward 13 years later, Fox and her daughter walked across the graduation stage together on April 29, each receiving their bachelor’s degrees in education thanks to financial support from Copperas Cove ISD. Fox is now working toward her statement of eligibility and is expected to have her own classroom in the 2023-2024 school year.
“The students I work with are all different; getting to know all of them and building relationships is the most rewarding thing I experience in my job,” Fox said. “I am very grateful to CCISD for this opportunity that changed my life forever.”
