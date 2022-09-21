Bus drivers obeyed the constant chants from family and loved ones to “Move that bus,” last Wednesday. As the buses moved, there emerged a formation of 181 1st Air Cavalry Brigade soldiers returning from a deployment to Europe.
Among those returning were some on their first deployment, such as Pfc. Sedrina Harrison.
“It feels good,” she said. “It feels really good to be back home where I’m comfortable, just being with family and friends.”
Harrison said if feels good to know they went over there, did what they were supposed to do and came back.
During the deployment, Harrison, who is an ammunition tech, was cross-trained to help fuel the helicopters.
“This one is very special,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Tyrone Murphy. “Part of that is because I joined the 1st Cav team and deployed not long after joining the team, so I got to know the formation as we were doing what we were taught to do as an Army.”
Murphy serves as the brigade’s command sergeant major.
“With the forming of teams, you can have a lot of good individuals, but when they form for something greater than themselves, that’s when it becomes special,” Murphy said. “When our leadership gives us direction or directives, and our team puts our head together, not only accomplish the mission, but to accomplish it in a fashion of professionalism and above the standard and to continue to do that time and time again, that’s incredible.”
During the rotation, the Air Cav flew over 12,500 hours in 11 different countries. Air Cav executed 17 urgent real-world medevac missions and provided multi-functional aviation support during four Tier 1 and three Tier 2 NATO exercises, partnering with other US Army forces, as well as allies and partners throughout Europe.
The transfer of authority ceremony took place on Sept. 12 at Powidz, Poland, with the headquarters of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade from Fort Bliss.
Upon their return, it was the simple things that soldiers desired.
“He has a whole list of things he wants to do when he gets home,” said Heather Schaefer of her husband, Capt. Nicholas Schaefer. “Some of it’s just for him. Like, he wants to work on his car, he wants to do some woodworking, he wants to eat Whataburger, he wants to go camping.”
Their kids only wanted snuggles and fishing.
Schaefer, whose sign quoted a passage from 1 Corinthians in the Bible, said her faith is what got her through the deployment.
“This is our third deployment, and I feel like each time, we realize how much more we need God in these challenges,” she said. “And we have a whole family and a whole community that prays with us.”
In the household of Kylie McBride, negativity was not allowed while her husband, Sgt. Hayden McBride, was deployed.
“Of course you’re scared. It’s your spouse, it’s your best friend,” she said. “But especially with the Ukraine stuff, I didn’t want any family ask me about it, it wasn’t talked about. Those emotions weren’t allowed in the house.”
Spouses, children, parents, friends and even pets shared a warm embrace as patriotic music swelled over Cooper Field. The embraces were made warmer, given the deployment had been extended by a month.
The final group of soldiers from the Air Cavalry Brigade should return by the end of the month, unit officials said.
