Fort Hood officials reported Thursday morning that two fires on three separate ranges at the Army post have burned nearly 4,000 acres.
The fire at the Jack Mountain range is around 90% contained and has burned around 2,700 acres.
The fire on the Sugarloaf and Blackwell ranges is around 80% contained and has burned around 1,200 acres, according to Fort Hood officials.
The Jack Mountain fire is still the main concern although it has slowed down because it is running out of fuel to burn, according to officials.
The fires started when Army tanks were conducting live-fire training exercises earlier this week, according to Fort Hood.
“It seems that our brand new tanks are hotter than we thought! Things are under control, though. Real-life events are the best kind of training,” the Fort Hood Facebook page said.
There still no threat to the boundary of Fort Hood or structures at this time, officials said.
The ranges are still shut down, according to officials.
Fort Hood has received assistance from the Air Force, who have conducted 360 water drops totalling around 237,000 gallons of water onto the fires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.