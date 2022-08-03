An $18 million construction project of a bridge over Clear Creek on Turkey Run Road is nearing completion here.

The 840-foot long, 64-foot wide bridge spans an area where, in 2017, a Fort Hood soldier was swept away in flood waters after driving around temporary barriers at the low-water crossing here. The soldier’s body was never recovered, and a rescue/recover diver also lost her life in the aftermath. That tragic loss of life resulted in the installation receiving funding to address a very serious safety concern. Brian Dosa, director of the post’s Directorate of Public Works, said this new structure takes safety to another level, as it will also be used by tactical vehicles.

