KILLEEN — The new commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 in Killeen touted the veteran service organization’s commitment to helping others after he took command of the organization on Saturday.
“We’re here to help them,” said Lawrence Rivenburg, the new commander. “And that is my blessing that I have good people involved with us now.”
Rivenburg succeeded Ed Hayes as commander of the DAV chapter, which is a veteran service organization that, among other things, helps veterans file their claims with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The DAV is open for membership to all veterans of the military with a military-related disability. If a qualifying veteran does not yet have a disability rating from the VA, it will help that member obtain one, Rivenburg explained. It is even open to members on active duty who have an ailment that would be considered service-connected.
“As a commander for the DAV, it gives me a great pleasure and satisfaction to help every person that ever served in the military to the best of my abilities,” Rivenburg said after his first meeting as commander.
Rivenburg said it is common for him to fight for things on behalf of members and veterans.
The military retiree, who served in the Marine Corps and the Army, explained that he is also a certified service officer, meaning he assists veterans in filing their disability claims with the VA.
The service from DAV doesn’t stop there, however, according to Rivenburg. Along with helping a veteran file his or her claims, the DAV may also help with yard work or a project around a veteran’s house.
Those needing help with filing VA claims can stop by the DAV, 702 E. Ave. E, in Killeen. Rivenburg or another certified service officer will be there every Wednesday from around 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., every Thursday from around noon or 2 p.m. until around 8 or 9 p.m., every Friday from noon until 9 p.m. and all day Saturday.
Installed officers to DAV 147 are:
Lawrence J. Rivenburg — Commander
Michael J. McClafferty — Senior Vice Commander
David C. Armstrong — Junior Vice Commander
Adrian Knotts — Treasurer
Joseph Vichot — Adjutant
Edmond David Jones — Chaplain
