A new top enlisted soldier is coming to Fort Hood.
Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur R. Burgoyne will be the senior-ranking non commissioned officer overseeing III Corps and Fort Hood, according to information on the Fort Hood Facebook page.
Lt. Gen. Pat White, III Corps and Fort Hood commander wrote a letter announcing the change and welcoming Burgoyne to Fort Hood.
“CSM Burgoyne is a passionate leader, dedicated to the advancement and professional development of our Army. I look forward to serving with him,” White said.
Burgoyne took over as the command sergeant major for the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, in January 2019.
Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex is the current top enlisted soldier for III Corps and Fort Hood.
It is unknown at this time when the change of responsibility ceremony will be held, according to Tyler Broadway with Fort Hood public affairs.
