FirstBabyAustin.jpg

Captain Joshua Austin and wife Sabrina with baby Millie Ellen who made her appearance at 4:07 a.m. at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on New Year's Day.

 Courtesy photo

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomes Millie Ellen as the first baby of the new year.

Baby Millie arrived at 4:07 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches.

