LUCKENBACH — Head up to Dallas-Fort Worth or down to Austin, Houston or San Antonio for any number of big-time New Year’s Eve bashes this weekend, but how about experiencing one of the Lone Star State’s small town, end-of-year celebrations.
Ever heard of Luckenbach, Texas?
Chances are you might have, if you are a country music fan, and especially if you are — or were — a fan of the famed outlaw country music scene that began back in the 1970s and was led by such legends as Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, David Allan Coe and Kris Kristofferson.
Anyhow, this tiny town — actually an unincorporated community in southeastern Gillespie County near Fredericksburg, with a reported population of three, yes, three people — has a reputation for throwing big parties including its New Year’s Eve Dance at the Legendary Luckenbach Dance Hall. The evening features live country music, dancing and a toast at midnight. Tickets are available first-come, first-served, and include champagne for the toast.
Reservations are not available, but anyone can use Majesty Tours shuttle service to travel between the Fredericksburg Inn and Suites and downtown Luckenbach for the party. For more information and ticket sales, go to www.luckenbachtexas.com.
Speaking of Fredericksburg, this Hill Country town located about 80 miles west of Austin is known for wineries, an extensive German heritage, and this time of year, a whole slate of parties to ring in New Year’s. Billed as “the biggest event in the city” is the New Year’s Eve Countdown to 2023, a two-part event that begins at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 downtown at Marketplatz, with free family-style amusements and music, food and beverages, exotic animal encounters, a magic show, face painting and a Texas-sized ball drop to close things out at 6:30.
After the first round of fun, officials will reset the ball and open up a free evening party that starts at 9 o’clock with live music, food and beverage vendors, a midnight ball drop and fireworks show. BYOB is allowed, and blankets and lawn chairs are recommended.
Meanwhile, if you have not been to San Antonio yet for the holidays, the Alamo City will be jumping this weekend with live music, entertainment, food, drink and a midnight fireworks show. The city’s official New Year’s Eve bash is back as tens of thousands of revelers are expected to converge on the downtown area where the San Antonio Parks Foundation hosts a party that includes a carnival with games, rides and attractions at the corner of South Alamo Street and Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. There will be food and craft vendors and live music, along with a fireworks show to ring in the new year.
On the famed River Walk, live entertainment is to be provided by the Arneson River Theatre, and Xavier the Freakin’ Rican is slated to perform on the Vibe Stage, located at the corner of Villita Way and South Alamo. And consider the last chance of the year to see the San Antonio Zoo Lights, featuring colorful luminary displays, holiday music, hot chocolate, roasting s’mores, camel rides, visits with Santa, a special area for selfie photos, dinner and skating.
Closer to home, time is running out for a visit to the annual Nature in Lights spectacular at Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area (BLORA). This five-and-a-half-mile display of lights and animation has been a Bell County tradition for many years. Go to hood.armymwr.com/ for details.
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
