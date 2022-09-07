fire

A New York Army National Guard UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter drops 600 gallons of water on a wildfire along a ridgeline in Minnewaska State Park Preserve in the Hudson Valley near Ellenville, New York, Aug. 30, 2022. The New York National Guard deployed two Black Hawks to support firefighting operations at the request of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

 (U.S. Army National Guard photo courtesy New York National Guard State Aviation Office)

ELLENVILLE, N.Y. — The New York Army National Guard teamed with New York State Police and the Department of Environmental Conservation to battle a wildfire burning through the Minnewaska State Park Reserve the week of Aug. 29.

Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the Guard’s 3rd Battalion, 142nd Aviation, were on station at the Joseph Y Resnick Airport at the foot of the burning hillside. The helicopters filled buckets with 560 gallons of water from local ponds to dump on the fire.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.