First Lieutenants Aunjaneice Thomas and Kassandra Beltz, Texas Army National Guard, and Krishna Shrestha are the Army’s latest physician assistants to graduate from the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Interservice Physician Assistant Program during a ceremony held here Sept. 30.

Over the past year, the graduates learned from several Darnall health care providers while simultaneously providing top-notch care to service members in support of the hospital’s mission of medical readiness. The graduates began their journey a year prior to coming to Darnall for clinical training following didactic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.