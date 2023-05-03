Editor’s note: If you have a story to tell, or know a veteran whose story needs to be told, contact the Killeen Daily Herald at news@kdhnews.com, using the subject line “Veteran Profiles.”
KILLEEN — Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Kevin Williams, who was recently installed as commander for VFW Post 9191 in Killeen, served 22 years and eight days in uniform before he retired from Fort Hood on Aug. 31, 2010.
The 59-year-old father of two says he loved every minute of his time in service … well, almost.
“When I say I’ve been in the Army 22 years (and) eight days, out of all that time, there were probably only eight bad days,” he said. “All the rest of those 22 years was great. I loved it.”
Williams was born and raised in Houston, down by the Texas Gulf coast, about 190 miles south of Killeen-Fort Hood. He graduated from Aldine High School in 1982 and headed straight to the University of Texas in Austin on a full academic scholarship.
He graduated from UT in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts with dual majors in economics and history, then decided to join the Army.
“During college, I worked for the Texas Department of Labor and Standards, and Department of Agriculture, but I knew that wasn’t what I wanted to do long-term,” he said. “I had spent all that time in college learning about all these different places (in the world), so I wanted to go see ‘em.
“I wasn’t married, didn’t have no kids (and) my fiancé at the time didn’t want to travel, so I was, like, ‘I’m out.’ I enlisted as a private first class, even though I had my degree. Went through MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Stations) in San Antonio. I originally had signed up as a 31 Lima, which was cable dog — signal guy — and then I got hurt, which was the best thing that could have happened to me.
“I tore my patellar tendon (knee) playing pickup basketball at UT in October ’87, so I couldn’t go to basic. I had to reclass and wait for my leg to heal, and I wound up as a 33 Papa, an intelligence electronic warfare receiving subsystem maintainer. Basically, I worked on military intelligence equipment.”
Basic training was August 1988 at Fort Dix, New Jersey, and everything went well until Williams got injured again.
“So I get to basic and I do everything I needed to do, and then after we finished our end of cycle test that morning, I got hurt that night pugil stick fighting. I tore my patellar tendon on my other leg. That delayed me leaving basic training. Even though I was supposed to graduate in October, I wind up not leaving until Dec. 5, 1988.
“I left Fort Dix and went to Fort Devens, Massachusetts, for AIT (advanced individual training). My AIT was about a year long, and then I went to VII Corps in Augsburg, Germany. I loved it. That’s where I met my wife. She’s a retired Army nurse.”
Williams was in Germany for a little over two years, then headed straight to Korea for another year. When he came back from there, he and Lisa got married. The couple has been together for 30 years now and they have two sons: Kevin Jr., a long-haul truck driver, and 1st Lt. Joseph Williams.
Next up for Williams was Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where he served nearly five years. He served twice in Korea, four times in four years in Kosovo, and twice in Iraq (2003-04 and 2005-06).
His longest stint in one place was Fort Hood, where he was stationed for 11 years, although he was not actually here for much of that stretch.
“I’m probably the only guy stationed at Fort Hood who has never been to NTC,” Williams said, “so it was good in that regard but, you know, I couldn’t have done any of it without the support of Lisa. You’ve got to remember, she was dual military (serving at the same time), so she had her own responsibilities, as well, along with also taking care of the boys while I’m out there doing what the Army needed me to do.
“Her job here was probably harder than my job over there. My time was easy. I didn’t have to go nowhere other than at work and then back home.
“That 11 years is deceiving. I got here after I left Korea the second time. When I went to Fort Huachuca, I became a warrant officer. Went to Warrant Officer Candidate School, then my first assignment after that was Korea again. I went to 2nd Infantry Division that time. After that year, I came to Fort Hood and when I got here, the Kosovo air campaign breaks out.
“So I wind up going to Skopje, Macedonia four consecutive years, and when I came back the fifth year, they made me rear detachment commander. Every time I went to Kosovo or Iraq, they reset my clock. Didn’t nobody want to come to Fort Hood, because they were going to war every other month.
“Me being from Houston, I wanted to stay here. My boys were in school and I didn’t want them to be traditional Army brats, moving around the world. Joseph was born on Fort Hood (and) he graduated from Ellison High School, and he was here his whole life. Kevin was born in Germany, and lived with his grandmother in Houston, and Fort Huachuca, so he was a little more traveled, but they both started first grade here in Killeen and both graduated from Ellison.”
His first Middle East deployment was during the invasion of Iraq. Williams says he got into some dangerous situations — traveling in convoys, for example — but something else he remembers from that first mission was the living conditions that later improved significantly, and his early arrival to join his unit.
“That was interesting,” he said. “When I left to join 4th Infantry Division, I was in the (13th) COSCOM (Corps Support Command at Fort Hood). I didn’t go over with the main body — I went by myself — so I basically hitchhiked my way to Iraq. When I got there, it was a comedy of situations where I basically had to thumb rides to get to my unit. I didn’t get there the traditional way.
“Iraq in ’03 was a little different than when we went back in ’05. The first time, I was on Camp Speicher (near Tikrit) and it was a little more … undeveloped, I’ll say. They had tents and old blown-up houses that my guys went through and rewired, so that we could run the houses off of generator power.
“When I got there, there was none of that stuff. People were still living in tents, so it was interesting my first few months there, just trying to get the living conditions a little better. Then they started to get in what they called ‘cans,’ the FEMA trailers, and stacking them in place. That was after we’d been there for some time.”
When he left the Army, Williams took some time off, then went to work for a company in Carrollton, just outside Dallas, and later wound up opening a nightclub back in Killeen.
“I took a little time to decompress, then I went to work for L3 Unmanned Systems in Carrollton, for about nine months,” he said. “The program I was working on fizzled out, and I was supposed to come back and work here in an old position I had, but it was a contractor position and they wound up not bringing me on, so I sat out a little while longer, and then I started up a little jazz club here (in Killeen).
“Me and my business partner — my frat brother, Anthony — had a club called the Crescent Lounge. We had that for about five years over on Elms Road, across the street from the Shilo Inn. It was the best jazz club in town. It was non smoking, but we had a smoking area in a whole separate spot inside the club. We brought live music in there at least three or four times a week. Had spoken word (poetry performance), salsa lessons, swing lessons — we did everything.
“During that time, I was also coaching youth football for many years, until Joseph wound up making varsity at Ellison his sophomore year. That’s when I stopped coaching. Right now, I’m working at Operational Test Command out on West Fort Hood. I’ve been there for 10 years and some change.”
Looking back at his military career and his life, Williams says enlisting in the service was the best decision he ever could have made, and he gives credit to his father for helping him make that move.
“When I was coming in, it was still the prevailing attitude — especially in the black community — that it was no place for a black man in the Army. That’s what they always said. When I talked to my dad about it, I said, ‘Man, I’m thinking about joining the Army, blah, blah, blah,’ because I wanted to get his blessing.
“The thing he said to me gave me the ability to join the Army untethered. He said, ‘Man, if you want to join the Army, I fully support that because every man is obligated to defend the flag under which he lives.’ That’s exactly what he said. I took that to heart and I believe that, still to this day. No matter what’s going on in the world, (or) how screwed up people think the country is, I still serve at the pleasure of the president of the United States.
“What my dad said was the main driving force for me. So when I joined, I didn’t have any restrictions or inhibitions or anything. I never second guessed it. I always reminded myself that it was a volunteer Army and I volunteered for it.
“It was the best decision of my life. A, it gave me my family. B, I got to see parts of the world that people only read about. My career was very interesting. It wasn’t like a lot of people’s careers. The Army gave me structure and it gave me discipline.
“I thought the Army was the easiest job in the world. I really did. People talk about having bad times in the Army (but) I just didn’t experience that. I had the best MOS in the Army. The best duty assignment; the best people around me. The Army was great for me.
“I loved it.”
