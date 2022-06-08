COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove High School 2022 graduate Danielle Devins closes her eyes and remembers. She remembers her father’s face, his smile, his words of encouragement. At age 10, Devins lost her father, Staff Sgt. Horace Lamont Devins, in 2014 to Multiple Sclerosis, linked to a condition that was a result of his 15 years of military service in the U.S. Army.
“This quickly resulted in a shift in all aspects of my life including physically, mentally and emotionally,” Devins said. “My mom began to take on both roles as a parent to raise me and my sister while I had to take on more responsibilities at home all whilst still remaining academically stable within school. Nothing from that moment on has been easy by any means.”
The No Greater Sacrifice organization just made Devin’s life a little easier with a full scholarship valued at $120,000 to attend the University of Texas.
“No Greater Sacrifice is a nonprofit organization dedicated to investing in the children of our nation’s fallen and wounded service members by delivering scholarships and resources to improve their quality of life through higher education,” said NGS Executive Director Rebekah Lovorn. “Danielle’s father selflessly served our nation, and he gave his last measure of dedication to our country. The family serves as well by supporting their service member through deployments and illness and injuries from time in service. It is the honor of No Greater Sacrifice to support Danielle. She strives for excellence in all aspects of her life, which is exemplified in her academic achievement, volunteerism and resiliency.”
Although the scholarship was related to Devin’s family’s military background where both of her parents served in the U.S. Army, it was extremely competitive. Devins ranks third in her graduating class of 450-plus graduates and was active in several school organizations and athletics. She plans to major in public health with the goal of becoming a dentist.
“I chose this major because I wanted to be able to raise awareness to individuals’ health and diseases,” Devins said. “Additionally, I want to promote ways to help prevent health-related issues among all aspects of society.”
Devins flies to Washington, D.C. at the end of June to receive the scholarship at a luncheon in her honor. Never having visited the nation’s capital previously, Devins plans to visit several historical sites including the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial, Pentagon and U.S. Capitol.
“Having my schooling fully funded is a weight lifted off my and my mother’s shoulders. In fact, shortly before obtaining this scholarship, I sat down with my mom and we tried to discuss all the ways to fund my education to UT,” Devins said. “This opportunity truly relieves the financial burden off my family and makes life just a little bit simpler knowing I will be able to attend my university of choice debt free.”
