NOLANVILLE — Debra Gravens was still in high school when she spotted a young military man walking into church services back home in Wichita, Kan., and her future as an Army wife was all but set in motion right then and there.

“I saw him come in the door and I told my girlfriend, ‘I’m going to marry that guy someday,’” said Gravens, a Nolanville resident who graduated high school in 1976, got married that same year, and set off on what she figured would be an exciting life of traveling the world and discovering new places and experiences.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.