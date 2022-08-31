NOLANVILLE — Debra Gravens was still in high school when she spotted a young military man walking into church services back home in Wichita, Kan., and her future as an Army wife was all but set in motion right then and there.
“I saw him come in the door and I told my girlfriend, ‘I’m going to marry that guy someday,’” said Gravens, a Nolanville resident who graduated high school in 1976, got married that same year, and set off on what she figured would be an exciting life of traveling the world and discovering new places and experiences.
She had no qualms whatsoever about taking off and living a military life.
“No, I didn’t,” she said. “I just saw it as an adventure. I soon found out it was very difficult.”
Born and raised in Wichita, the mother of two and grandmother of four has been married to retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Gravens now for 46 years. The couple spent 35 years in the military, including assignments all over the country and overseas.
Their Army career together started at Fort Carson, Colo., where Gravens was a platoon sergeant and Debra first started becoming acquainted with the duties and responsibilities of a noncommissioned officer spouse.
“I was just doing the best I could, before they had FRGs (Family Readiness Groups),” she said. “There wasn’t a creature like FRGs, as there are now. Or actually SFRGs (Soldier and Family Readiness Group).
“My husband would call me and ask if I could give someone a ride; stuff like that. One time during our first couple of years at Fort Carson, he called me and said that a soldier’s wife needed a ride to Family Field Day. When I picked her up, it turned out her husband was a Pfc, and she said, ‘I am so nervous.’
“I said, ‘What are you nervous about?’
“She said, ‘A sergeant’s wife is picking me up. I called my mom and told her.’
“I’m, like, you’re kidding me. I told her, ‘I’m just another soldier’s wife.’ I thought that was a cute thing.”
When the Gravens were reassigned to duty in Germany for the first time, there were still no organized FRGs, and there were plenty of difficult times, but she and the other spouses always made sure to look out for each other.
“That would have been in ’79 — we went to Germany four times — and we had a baby, and things were really hard. At that time … the (Berlin) wall was up then, and so they had guard duty and they were gone 30 days at a time. Then when they were home, there was a very short period of time and then they went out to the field.
“We kind of developed an FRG (but) we just didn’t have a name for it. One of the girls that lived close to the railroad tracks – we had a timeline, so we knew they were going to be back on such-and-such date, but we didn’t know exactly when – and so the girls living closest to the railroad tracks, when the tanks started coming in, we had a phone tree and we’d start calling each other.
“Then we’d take our little baked goods and go up to the dayroom. They didn’t get to talk to us, because they had to clean up, but at least they could grab a snack and wave, hi.
“In the meantime, we took care of one another. If somebody needed a sitter while they went to the doctor or something, we just had our own informal FRG.
“Having to do everything myself really wasn’t that difficult. We moved 14 times, and I’m the one who hooked up the washing machine, the dryer – because he was always gone. I would say missing him was the hardest part.”
Michael Gravens was a drill sergeant at Fort Knox, Ky., during Operation Desert Storm and he tried to volunteer for combat duty but was told he was needed at home to train troops. He and Debra later got a small taste of what might have been when he served as sergeant major for USAREUR (U.S. Army Europe) and traveled from Germany to the Middle East to visit the combat troops.
“He would go over there for weeks at a time,” Debra said. “It was scary. He would go and visit the troops, and of course all his sergeant majors wanted to take him to the danger zones — and, of course, he was more than happy to do that.”
As her husband progressed in rank through the years (he was with the 4th Infantry Division and III Corps for a while at Fort Hood), Debra’s duties supporting soldiers and their families continued to increase, as well.
“It did get pretty hectic, but I enjoyed it,” she said. “As he got further along (in his career) and we started deploying people to different wars, I was highly involved with the FRGs and everything that went with that. Volunteering where I could at food banks and going to what used to be called ACS (Army Community Service), where they give out dishes and baby cribs and stuff like that. I don’t even know if they do that anymore.
“The longer he was in, the more I had opportunities to volunteer my time and do things.”
Looking back, Gravens says that while there were tough times, especially in the beginning, she has absolutely no regrets.
“Not a one,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. I’d be lying if I said that the first 15 years weren’t hard … just because he was gone so much, you know. Raising kids and moving all the time.
“We put a mark on the wall to get out at 20 (years). When that came around, he was, like, ‘What are we gonna do?’
“I said, ‘I’m not ready for you to get out.’
“He said, ‘Well, I’m not ready to get out.’
“I said, ‘Well, good.’
“Once he had some rank under his belt, it was more money. The kids were older, and opportunities (for me) to serve were greater. I just enjoyed all of it. He probably would have stayed in for 40, but at that time you had to get out at 35.”
When they finally came to the end of the road, Gravens says it was actually more of an adjustment for her than it was for her husband.
“When he got out, I was more depressed than he was,” she said. “I really was. I felt a loss of my identity. I had made really good friends with people in the Army. I still keep in contact with them. It was a great sense of loss. The Army had become my family.
“One story I remember was when we were leaving Colorado to go to Germany. We had a small baby, and we were trying to get his passport.
“The baby was due when we were supposed to PCS (permanent change of station). They got us a six-week delay so we could have the baby. His commander was very, very good to us. Michael did not go to him and say, ‘My wife is getting ready to have a baby, and I’m supposed to deploy.’ He was in tune and very aware of the needs of his men, and he’s the one who put Michael in for the deferment.
“Well, several years down the road — I’m talking probably 12 years down the road — we were at a soccer game for our son and ran into Capt. Porter and had the opportunity to thank him for what he had done for us. I thought that was pretty cool. It makes a big difference when the people you work for are connected to their people. We had no idea they even knew I was pregnant.
“Also, when we were in Germany that last year at Heidelberg, and my husband was sergeant major, Gen. Bell was the commander, and they did monthly commercials on AFN (American Forces Network), on safety and things.
“When rumors would go around that soldiers who are downrange are not coming back, or whatever it might be, Gen. Bell and Michael would get on AFN and assure them that these are rumors; this is not going to happen; not to be worried about it.
“It was amazing. The wives would relax … they believed what they were told, and what they were told was true. Most of the time, it was just rumors.”
One thing that helped her adjust to life after the military, Gravens says, was helping set up a dental practice in Killeen and working there as office manager. She had also spent about 10 years working as a supervisor in the Army commissary system.
For young military spouses just starting out or maybe struggling with various issues, Gravens says it is important to reach out and take advantage of all the support systems the military now has to offer:
“It’s different now because they deploy so often,” she said. “Make friends and get involved in their FRGs. Volunteer their time if they can. Don’t be afraid to ask for help — and know that things will get better.”
