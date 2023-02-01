NRSE

Captain Greg Smith, Navy Region Southeast Chief of Staff, sits with Texas Governor Greg Abbot following the signing of an historic proclamation for the largest Department of Defense Inter Governmental Service Agreement.

 US Navy photo | Rod Hafemeister

AUSTIN — Navy Region Southeast Chief of Staff Capt. Greg Smith sat next to Texas Governor Greg Abbott as the proclamation supporting the largest ever statewide intergovernmental support agreement between the state and the Department of Defense was signed.

As he signed the document, Abbott proclaimed, “There’s an old saying … ’Everything is bigger in Texas.’ And today, we’re going to add to that list. We are signing the biggest ever statewide (IGSA) between the United States military and our country.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.