COPPERAS COVE — Retired U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Michael Harrigan joined the military when he was 17 years old, not entirely by choice but after recovering from a horrible car accident that left him in critical condition during his junior year of high school.
“I was unconscious for eight days, and hospitalized for 32 days,” said Harrigan, who lives in Lampasas County and has served the past 10 years as senior pastor at Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove. “I had to learn to walk again, and I missed too much school to be able to complete that year. By the time I was physically fit again, I joined the Army.
“My father was a World War II veteran. My older brother was a Korean War veteran. I had another brother that was in the Air Force between Korea and Vietnam. My older brother was Navy, and I was actually going to go Navy, but when I walked in the recruiting station, the Army office happened to be the first office and had what I was looking for, as far as being an engineer, so I joined the Army.”
Born in Toledo, Ohio, and raised in Lambertville, Mich., Harrigan entered the military in 1972 and after basic training and AIT, was off to his first duty station in Germany, where he spent the next five years. During that time, he met and married his wife, Maria, and in 1977, the couple head to his next assignment at Fort Knox, Ky.
“I was an engineer, but I was an engineer tracked-vehicle crewman — a commander, at the time,” Harrigan said recently, following an evening soup kitchen meal served at the church fellowship hall. “But they did away with our (military occupational skill) and made us all tankers. They said it was the closest thing to what we had been doing.
“They no sooner did that than they realized they screwed up and so they ended up opening up a new school for that old M.O.S. — an engineer school — at Fort Leonard Wood. So I got a call from branch. I’d been at Knox about a year-and-a-half. I was an instructor there with the tanks, and they asked me if I wanted to transfer to Leonard Wood to be an instructor on the engineer equipment.
“I said, sure. I’d been telling them I wasn’t a tanker; I was an engineer. So I transferred and did a year-and-a-half at Fort Leonard Wood before we went back to Germany.”
Harrigan went on to serve a total of 21 years but never saw combat. During his stints in Germany, he was involved in the annual Reforger (Return of Forces to Germany) annual training exercises conducted from 1968 to 1993, and designed to ensure that NATO forces could quickly deploy to West Germany due to a conflict in the famed Warsaw Pact. Most troops involved were from the U.S., but other countries like Canada and the United Kingdom also participated.
The Warsaw Pact was a defense treaty between the former Soviet Union and seven other Eastern Bloc countries in central and eastern Europe that was signed in May 1955 during the Cold War era.
When he retired from Fort Hood in 1993, Harrigan looked around at his options and decided to start a new career as a cross-country truck driver.
“When I retired, there really wasn’t anything local (employment-wise),” he said. “I didn’t want to work for the government anymore. I didn’t want to work at Fort Hood. So to make the kind of money I was looking for, truck driving was the only opportunity available at the time.
“For 10 years, I was cross-country (and) then for 12, I was local, out of Temple. I was working at a chemical plant there in Temple.”
After 21 years in the military and 10 years on the road for days and weeks at a time, when Harrigan started working close to home and showing up for dinner every night, there was a not-so-small adjustment to be made, not only by him but also by Maria.
“I had to get used to it,” she said. “I had to cook every night. And (there were issues with) the TV. Throwing his clothes everywhere. My house was always clean, and he comes home and he had his shoes by the door, clothes over there.”
Mike added, with a smile:
“We had to figure out how to live together again. She had everything set. She had her procedures, the way she did things, and then I come in and disrupt that. I was gone five, six weeks at a time. I might be home two or three days. Then, when I got a local job and was home every night, we had to figure things out. I was disrupting everything in her routine.
“It took her a while, but I finally domesticated after a couple months. I had been on my own, living in a truck for 10 years. Prior to that, it was military and always (being) gone, so there was an adjustment period.”
Even so, there were no major battles, Maria said:
“We always talked it out. Never go to bed mad at each other.”
While he was working in Temple, Harrigan returned to his old love of training horses. In time, a partnership with another local horse trainer ended and he wound up donating his horses to an area therapy center and he began to get more involved in church.
He and Maria were both lifelong Catholics but started growing disillusioned with certain things and so started “church shopping.”
“We started coming here,” Harrigan said, “and that’s when I started coming to Bible study and the Wednesday meals …”
Maria chimed in: “The pastor was really talking from the Bible. It amazed us, so we came every Sunday. That was 16 years ago.”
Mike continued:
“I got more involved. I became the building and groundskeeper, and then I taught Sunday school. I was a deacon, then senior deacon, then associate pastor for five years, before they called me as the senior pastor. I’ve been senior pastor for almost 10 years.
“I can tell you … my life didn’t reflect that I was Christian at all, prior to coming to this church. I thought I was a good Catholic and a good Christian, but my life did not reflect it. I didn’t understand what repentance was. I’d go to confession on Saturday, confess my sins, the priest would give me my repentance. I’d go do a couple thousand rosaries, do communion on Sunday, and turn right around on Monday (being) the same person I was on Friday. It’s not supposed to work that way.”
Attendance at the church was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic a few years ago, but things are starting to improve. Harrigan, who has a degree in theology from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, says his training in the military has come in handy for his new career as a church pastor.
“You don’t realize it, but you look back and see how things progress,” he said. “You see how the things I did in the Army prepared me for this job. I was a platform instructor, so I’m used to standing up in public and speaking. As a first sergeant, my job is to take care of troops; take care of people. Well, that’s what a pastor does. He takes care of people. As a teacher and caregiver, I was trained for that.”
One of the outreach programs the father of three and grandfather of 10 is most proud of is a three-days-a-week soup kitchen serving meals twice a day in the church Fellowship Hall. Lunch and dinner is available to anyone who wants to come in, Harrigan said, adding that he never imagined how successful the free meal program would be when he started it last year.
“We have soldiers’ families; we have homeless; we have elderly; we have several homebound that neighbors come get food for them. We have several elderly who come just for the fellowship. They’re lonely, sitting at home, and they know there’s a good group of people sitting over here, where they can come and have a conversation and have a good meal. I had the construction workers, when they were doing the sidewalk out here, they would come in and have lunch with us, and sometimes dinner.
“Sometimes we serve 60 meals during a dinner, and lunch is never under 40 meals. We also support the senior center. That’s Monday, Wednesday, Friday. It’s incredible, because when you’re doing what you’re supposed to do, and doing it according to God’s will, it’s unlimited.
“One of the things is, we’ve been involved with the food bank — the Baptist Benevolence — for 12, 14 years, and it was killing me that we had such an abundance of food over at the food bank, and we were sending it to Lampasas. Every day, we were sending all this stuff to Lampasas, and I said, ‘We need to keep this stuff here in Cove.’ There’s plenty of people in Cove that need that food right here.
“There’s several ministries that do a weekly (soup kitchen) and some do a monthly, but there’s none that do it as often. I’d like to take credit for it, but I can’t. Our first and foremost calling as a Christian is to feed the hungry. That’s what Christ told Peter: ‘Take care of my sheep.’”
The soup kitchen is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and also from 5 to 7 p.m. A bible study is also conducted during the Wednesday dinner.
