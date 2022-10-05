HARKER HEIGHTS — Linda Hamric grew up in northwest Ohio, graduated from high school, studied to become a hairdresser, and figured she would settle down, have a family and spend the rest of her life in the Buckeye State.
Then she met and married a hot-rod driving young man from across town who flunked out of college and wound up getting drafted by Uncle Sam, and her world soon got a whole lot bigger than she ever imagined.
“I never thought I would leave Ohio,” the 72-year-old Harker Heights resident said. “When I look back, I don’t know what (else) I would have done. Probably found somebody (and) married him and stayed there and had kids and stuff. Never really had any dreams of leaving or anything. But your path changes …
“I hadn’t been around that many military people. My brother, who is nine years older, was in the Navy, so that’s the closest I ever came to anybody in the military. But when I look back on it, I think it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.
“Getting out of a bubble, you might say. Learning other parts of the country; other parts of the world. Living in a foreign country? I never expected to do anything like that.”
Hamric graduated high school in Lima, population now around 35,000, in 1968 and graduated from beauty college the following year.
Life was going well, and she was out with her friends one evening, hanging out along U.S. 30, the main drag through town and a popular cruising spot for young people, when she met Scott Hamric. Something clicked and they started dating — mostly going to area race tracks.
“I’m a car nut from when I was as tall as this table,” Scott said, patting his dining room tabletop. “I had gotten my first decent car, a 1969 Oldsmobile (Cutlass) W-31, with a special performance package on it. I was racing it and hanging out at drag strips …”
Linda chimed in:
“That was our dates. You know how it is. If you want to be with a guy, you go where he goes. But I learned to like it,” she said, smiling.
Scott was working at an auto parts store when he got his draft notice in 1970, headed off to basic training and started his military service. When he got orders about a year later for Vietnam, the young couple got married when he came back to Lima on leave before heading overseas.
“I really was numb,” Linda said. “I took him to the airport in Dayton that day, 75 miles away from home. I cried a little bit, but then I just asked the good Lord to get me through it. I never really sat and dwelled on it because it didn’t do any good.”
Scott made it through his combat tour without injury but came down with a nasty case of malaria and dysentery that nearly killed him. He eventually made it home but was nearly unrecognizable when his parents picked him up at Fort Knox and took him back to Lima on convalescent leave.
“He left a redhead and came home a blonde,” Linda said. “His hair had bleached out from the sun, and he lost so much weight (35 pounds).”
After a few weeks of R & R at home, the young GI was feeling better and reported back to Fort Knox for duty. He was discharged a few months early, in February 1972, and headed back to Ohio a happy civilian once again.
He bounced around from job to job, with Linda providing primary financial support, and after about a year, Scott decided it would be best for him to go back into the military. Linda agreed, and he was assigned to the historic 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment (now known as the 3rd Cavalry Regiment and stationed at Fort Hood), and the couple wound up at Fort Bliss in El Paso.
Linda moved in with her parents while he took his initial training with the new unit and joined him a couple months later. They were at Bliss from 1973 to 1975, and then got orders to report to Germany, their first of two tours there.
During and after Scott’s 20-year military career — he retired as a first sergeant in 1992 — she worked as a hairdresser on post, as a babysitter for other military families, at a daycare center, as a pre-school aide, a bus monitor, high school cafeteria worker and five years in retail at Kmart.
She remembers living in Germany as a time of new adventures and a growing experience for a young girl from the Midwest. Some Army wives had a hard time adjusting to military life, but for some reason, she seemed to thrive in what at times could be a stressful environment.
“I would get homesick for my parents and such, but I was willing to be adventuresome,” she said. “There are a lot of women who don’t make good military wives because they don’t want to leave mama. A lot of them would not leave their quarters. They’d just stay home and complain.
“Half the time, I think they don’t know what it (Army life) is really all about. I mean, I didn’t realize it at first, either, but I learned to, I guess, go with the flow. We got out and went on the economy and stuff. Went downtown shopping and went to the marketplace.
“I guess I just had the fortitude to get out and find things … and I got my driver’s license, so that helped. I was seven months’ pregnant when I went to classes to get my driver’s license. I got mine the first time around, and everybody else flunked out. I just lucked out.
“Until I got my driver’s license, I would take the bus and learn the city that way. But it was really nice having the car.
“We were fortunate, too. We lived in a house where a German family had the first floor (and) we had the second floor. They had two kids — the girl was eight and the boy was six — and I would go down there and visit. I’d point at something and say the English word and they said the German word, so they helped me learn German, and that helped a lot, too.”
This was back during the Cold War era, an extended period of great tension between the United States and the former Soviet Union. Military families were always on alert and had to be ready for emergency evacuation at a moment’s notice.
Scott recalls the situation:
“The terrorist stuff from 9/11 … that was going on over there for decades,” he said. “They killed a brigadier general in Italy at one point. Americans getting kidnapped in the Middle East. People blew up an officers’ club.
“They had Armed Forces Network, right? You could watch American television from that, and instead of actual commercials, they had all these public service (announcements) and things. Every now and then, they were running this thing reminding you not to establish a routine going back and forth to work. Take different routes, do this and that. There was one where they talked to a staff sergeant and his wife – he worked in Frankfurt somewhere – and they talked about what they did to avoid becoming a target.
“That was a fact of life, and you just sucked it up because the odds were still in your favor.”
Linda explained:
“People back here have no idea what it was like. We lived under terrorism way back in the ‘70s. We were used to everyday having them put mirrors underneath the cars and checking when you went on post.”
One requirement for families back then was having a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations (NEO) plan ready at all times. The NEO was defined as the “ordered (mandatory) or authorized (voluntary) departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven,” usually the United States.
Linda remembers one day when she had to activate her emergency plan.
“The last year we were there, we moved into government quarters,” she said. “We were on alert at all times, and if we got the phone call, I had to get my daughter and get this NEO kit that we had and get in the car and go to an elementary school on post. They’d put us on a bus and take us supposedly to Frankfurt, to get on a plane and evacuate.
“This day that we went, we got on the bus and they took us — I can’t remember how far away — and they gave us a picnic lunch and said, ‘We’re not going to go as far as Frankfurt. This is just a drill.’
“I always had that in the back of my mind, and to this day, when my gas tank hits a half-tank, I’m at the gas station.”
Linda and Scott have been married 51 years now. They are both retired and their daughter, Stephanie, lives nearby. They both marvel sometimes at the direction their lives took from their beginnings in small-town Ohio.
“We have remarked in the later years of our life, looking back, at how many people we know — many of whom are actually in our family — who barely have ever been out of the county they were born in, and have no desire to do so,” Scott said.
Added Linda: “I have found out that a lot of them are jealous of me that I got to leave. When I look back, it amazes me what all I have done. So many parts of the States I have seen; so many parts of the world. I never thought I’d leave Ohio.
“Having lived in Germany, I really appreciated the United States and what we have back here … what we take for granted. My best story for that is I could not find iceberg lettuce anywhere in our commissary. The commissary was about as big as a two-car garage, so you can imagine what the stock was like. And going over there when I was five months’ pregnant … I went in there one day just checking out the baby food and formula, and it had an inch-thick of dust on it. I thought, ‘Oh, please Lord, how am I going to feed my baby?’
“As the time came and she got older, things started getting better, and we learned to go (shopping) on the economy – in the German stores. So, it worked out.
“I’ve learned people are the same no matter where you go. They just look different and sound different. Our daughter never had any form of … racism about her. She’s met, I think, every race of people that there is.
“One time when I was doing childcare, she was maybe five years old, and they’re sitting around the table. She goes, ‘Mom, I’m peach, and so-and-so is brown, so-and-so is yellow,’ and all this stuff. It just cracked me up. She’s never had a racist bone in her body.
“She was born in Germany. I got the experience of being in a German hospital. It was great. They made me stay five days, and I was treated like a queen. I knew I wasn’t going to have help when I got home. Mothers couldn’t come rushing over and help, and he was gone all the time.
“What was really nice … our second time back, we got to take Stephanie to the hospital where she was born. She was nine years old when she got to see where she was born.
“I wouldn’t change a thing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.