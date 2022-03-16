DALLAS — Two hours north of Killeen-Fort Hood is one of the top-rated zoos in the world and oldest zoological park in Texas, with 106 acres containing more than 2,000 animals representing 400 different species.
According to tourscanner.com, the Dallas Zoo ranks as No. 38 worldwide. At the top of the list is the San Diego Zoo in California, followed by the Singapore Zoo at No. 2, Loro Parque in Spain, the St. Louis Zoo and Portugal’s Lisbon Zoo.
First established in 1888, this facility features an array of exhibits and attractions such as ZooNorth, the original and oldest section that includes Otter Outpost, Galapagos tortoises, Primate Place and the Pierre A. Fontaine Bird & Reptile Building.
One of the biggest attractions, aside from the T-Rex Express Mini-Train and Endangered Species Carousel, is the Endangered Tiger Habitat, a two-acre tract designed to resemble a forest undergoing re-growth after logging operations. A glass viewing area and meandering pathways allow up-close observation of Sumatran and Malayan tigers.
A partial list of animals housed at the Dallas Zoo includes:
Black-and-white ruffed lemur; Black-necked Sway; American flamingo; Southern Screamer; Aldabra tortoise; White-faced whistling cuck; naked mole-rat; dwarf mongoose; Panamanian golden frog; Eastern green mamba; black mamba; Chinese alligator; Egyptian cobra; king cobra; crocodile monitor; Eastern diamondback rattlesnake; western diamondback rattlesnake; Indian Star tortoise; Palestine viper; red spitting cobra; common death adder; Sri Lankan pit viper; and Louisiana pine snake.
Lion; ostrich; African bush elephant; reticulated giraffe; plains zebra; mountain zebra; South African cheetah; lion; hippopotamus; meerkat; saddle-billed stork; African spoonbill; chimpanzee; Geoffroy’s spider monkey; northern white-cheeked gibbon; Allen’s swamp monkey; king vulture; Andean condor; hooded vulture; harpy eagle; bald eagle; African fish eagle; red-and-green macaw; blue-and-yellow macaw; scarlet macaw; Malayan tiger; Sumatran tiger; giant anteater; Nile crocodile; Egyptian vulture; African wild ass; and much more.
Food and beverages are available throughout the grounds at: Craft Beer Garden on The Grove; Otter Falls Outpost near the otter habitat; Bantu BBQ; Kona Ice truck near Bantu BBQ (open Monday through Friday); and Kilimanjaro Kones near the Giants of the Savanna habitat.
The zoo, located three miles south of downtown Dallas, just off I-35E at the Ewing Avenue/Marsalis Avenue exit, is open 364 days a year, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March through September, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. October through February, closing only on Christmas Day.
Admission prices vary, and guests are required to reserve tickets online in advance. Visit www.dallaszoo.com for ticket information.
Guests ages 2 and older are required to wear masks in indoor spaces, such as the Herpetarium, Basecamp, Simmons Hippo Outpost, Bug U, the Gorilla Research Station, Prime Meridian Cafe, Serengeti Grill, the Gift Shop, the Underzone and restrooms.
Other health and safety guidelines are available on the zoo website, including:
Do not scream, yell, tease or taunt the animals. This is their home, so please treat them with the respect they deserve. Visitors will also see more of their natural behavior by watching them quietly.
Do not tap on glass windows. Imagine how annoying it would be for the animals if every visitor tapped on the glass?
Do not climb on railings, fences, gates and picnic tables. Fences, railings and gates can be dangerous, and we don’t want your visit cut short by an injury. Save the climbing for the rocks and spider web in the Lacerte Family Children’s Zoo or the bronze statues.
Do not feed the animals. They are on special diets to make sure they stay healthy.
Do not toss anything into the habitats. Cups, toys, hats, sunglasses … anything thrown into a habitat could seriously hurt our animals.
Follow the public paths. Some plants are native to animals’ homelands; others provide pollen or food for the animals. Please stay on all pathways.
Dispose of all trash and recyclables in the specially marked cans.
Enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.