When you get ready to head out for that weekend road trip to see this year’s spring crop of bluebonnets, keep in mind that not only is Texas known for its annual wildflower bloom, but also for sometimes out-of-the-way places that serve top-notch versions of one of the world’s classic southern foods.
Chicken-fried steak.
Ah, yes, that mouth-watering slice of tenderized beef coated with seasoned flour, deep-fried or pan-fried, and smothered in creamy white gravy. Often served with sides like fresh green beans, mashed potatoes, fried okra and cornbread, this is an all-American dish considered by many to be the best comfort food south of the Kentucky border.
While Texas has some of the best chicken-fried steak joints in the country, the exact origin of the dish is up for debate. Although it is similar to a South American recipe called milanesa, which was reportedly introduced by Italian immigrants during the 1860s, many historians agree that credit should go to German and Austrian immigrants who settled in Texas during the 19th century and brought the recipe for wiener schnitzel – veal or pork dipped in eggs and breadcrumbs and then pan-fried.
A number of tasty chicken-fried steaks can be found in the Killeen-Fort Hood area at places like Lil-Tex Restaurant in Copperas Cove, Log Cabin Café in Kempner and Black Bear Diner in Harker Heights (just to name a few), but what to do when you hit the road for a little afternoon getaway?
Well, here’s a list of 10 recommended stops for some of the finest chicken-fried steak meals anywhere in the state, led by:
Mary’s Café in Strawn, located about 80 miles west of Fort Worth, is widely regarded as numero uno in the land when it comes to a CFS meal. Unfortunately closed on weekends, Mary’s offers an extensive menu from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday that also includes such things as burgers, roast beef sandwich, pork chop sandwich, classic club, fish sandwich, chicken salad, hot dog, pot roast, meatloaf, barbecue, steamed cabbage, mac and cheese, pinto beans, fried squash, collard greens, beef stew, seafood platter, apple pie, chocolate pie, coconut pie, pecan pie, banana pudding, cheesecake and more.
Heading south from Fort Worth, Jake and Dorothy’s Café is a popular stop in Stephenville, home of Tarleton State University, where they will start you off with some homemade onion rings, beer-battered mushrooms or clam strips, then keep it coming with such goodies as fried catfish, fried jumbo shrimp, sandwiches, steaks, a whole slew of breakfast plate options, and, of course, chicken-fried steak.
Out near Canyon Lake and New Braunfels, Richtler’s Antler Café in Spring Branch offers frog legs, stuffed jalapenos, fried mushrooms, chips and queso to go with your chicken-fried steak, along with alternative choices like burgers and sandwiches, hamburger steak, pork chops, catfish, ribeye steak and shrimp.
Down I-35 in Austin, the Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill at 303 Red River St. in the downtown area compliments its reputation for tasty CFS with such starters as The Original Moonshine “Corn Dog” shrimp, street corn queso, cathead biscuits, fried green tomatoes, crispy brussels sprouts and daily deviled eggs. Other items include a meatloaf sandwich, chicken sandwich, pimento cheeseburger, chicken and waffles, creole shrimp and grits, chicken almondine, center-cut pork chop, venison Salisbury steak, St. Louis pork ribs and seared rainbow trout.
Back up in Cowtown (Fort Worth’s nickname, for the uninitiated), Fred’s Texas Café offers four different variations of chicken-fried steak: a traditional sourdough battered steak with white gravy, fries, salad; a steak-Texican with taco meat covered in melted mixed cheese on a sourdough battered CFS, fries and salad; CFS queso with queso blanco on a sourdough battered steak, guacamole, pico de gallo, fries, salad and the Outlaw, which adds a pepper jack cheese stuffed poblano pepper, guacamole, pico de gallo, fries and salad. The menu also includes nachos, tacos, burgers and the Bigass Burger Challenge, a triple Big Fredburger served with a pound of fries. Finish in 30 minutes and get a free T-shirt and your picture on the wall.
Rounding out one Top 10 list of the state’s best chicken-fried steaks is:
Miller’s Seawall Grill in Galveston; Pappy’s Café in Houston; Ellen’s Southern Kitchen and Bar in Dallas, Skeet’s Texas Grill in Abilene; and last but not least, Scotty’s Soul Food and Barbecue in Midland.
All right, now, who wants to say grace?
John Clark is a longtime contributor to the Fort Hood Herald and a former teacher with the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
