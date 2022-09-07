military child

Elena Ashburn, a senior at Cooper City High School (Fla.) embraces her dad, Col. Matt Ashburn of U.S. Southern Command. Elena is the 2022 Military Child of the Year for the Army.

 (Courtesy photo)

SAN ANTONIO — For the 15th year, Operation Homefront will honor the extraordinary achievements of American military children through its annual Military Child of the Year Awards program. Nominations opened Tuesday for outstanding young people ages 13 to 18 who are legal dependents of a service member or military retiree and who have demonstrated resilience, leadership and achievement during their parents’ military service. Nominees will be accepted through Dec. 4, 2022.

Military children, who serve our country alongside their parents, exemplify incredible strength of character. Operation Homefront’s Military Child of the Year program seeks to recognize those who thrive in the face of the challenges common in military life. Seven Military Child of the Year recipients will each represent a branch of the armed forces — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard. Award recipients display dedication to excellence in schools and honor societies, civic associations and clubs, sports and volunteerism. These young heroes embody leadership within their families and communities, and you never have to look far to find a military child deserving of a nomination.

