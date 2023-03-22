National support group Operation Shower partnered with H-E-B to celebrate Fort Hood mothers anticipating a new baby in the uncertainty of a looming deployment.

“For military moms who are expecting a baby and whose partners are deployed — and especially those who are active duty themselves — the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful,” said LeAnn Morrissey, the founder and chief officer of Operation Shower. “Whether they are serving on the front lines or doing everything at home that enables their loved ones to proudly serve our country, these remarkable women deserve our love, support and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together.”

