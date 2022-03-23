KILLEEN — Operation Stand Down Central Texas assists homeless veterans and their families in the surrounding Central Texas community. Last Saturday, an army of volunteers partnered with the nonprofit to assist about 150 registered participants with resources, clothing and a hot meal. The event was held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center and included 73 organizations including representatives from service groups at Fort Hood.
A total of 110 homeless adults and 36 children participated in the event, 22 of which were veterans.
“The volunteers who show up to help for this, really make a difference to this community,” Operation Stand Down Central Texas Director Joann Courtland said. “We host the bi-annual event each year, but COVID-19 regulations shut down last spring’s event.”
Among the volunteers who came out to support the event were several church groups, teams from local schools and universities, as well as motorcycle clubs and service organizations. Areas were marked off for clothing racks, shoes and personal items.
Retired from private practice, Rebecca Greening is part of the U.S. Army Dental Activity team from Fort Hood. “DENTAC has clinics on base for complete oral care,” said Greening. “Though we can’t really treat anyone here today, we have been able to discuss oral care and direct them to resources available to help in many cases.”
National guard members manned a station to provide free COVID-19 testing and immunizations. Central Texas Support Services offered HIV-AIDS and STD testing services. Forgotten Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Texas riders provided “blessing bags.”
“Each one has some snacks, hygiene items, and a prayer inside,” Lee Ann “Black Widow” Bassili said. She is a member of the club and listed several programs that the group has partnered with to provide social and psychological assistance to vets.
Rhonda Mack with Divas in Dog Tags is an Army veteran and military sexual trauma survivor.
“We advocate self care, sisterhood and service,” said Mack. “There are female military veterans and survivors who feel as though they have been forgotton.” Divas welcome wives, widows and female veterans from any branch of service.
Officers from Killeen’s own police department were there to support the efforts of the Homeless Outreach Team. Officer Kyle Moore, who oversees the activity of HOT, and Sgt. Angela Mathews spoke to many folks about the resources out their to help the homeless population in Killeen. Moore has been working among the homeless for several years, making contact with many right on the “street where they live,” literally.
“Attendance at this event was lower than in previous years,” said Courtland. “But, more people now know how to get help and we will be available to help those in need in the future. Operation Stand Down Central Texas has an office located in Copperas Cove at 201 Carpenter Street. For more information call, 254-681-8522 or go to the website at operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com.
